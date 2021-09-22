By Demola Akinyemi

Less than forty eight hours after he joined forces with other prominent Nigerians to float Rescue Nigeria Project (RNP) also known as Third Force, the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) on Wednesday stormed Ilorin to seize the mansion of the immediate past Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed in Ilorin over N5billion debt he’s owing the corporation.

The property is located at No. 9A Abdulrazaq Street, GRA, Ilorin. Other assets of the former Governor which the Court granted AMCON possession over include “No 13, Alhaji Masha Road, Surulere; No. 9 Wharf, Apapa, Lagos; Plot 3632, Cadastral Zone E27 of Apo, Abuja; Plot 4115, Cadastral Zone F14 of Bazango, Abuja and Plot 8502, Cadastral Zone E31 of Carraway Dallas, Abuja”.

Others are “Plot 494, Cadastral Zone E31 of Carraway Dallas, Abuja; Plot 719, Cadastral Zone E23 of Kyami, Abuja and any other landed property in any place that may be found within the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

The action was carried out by Barrister Robert Ohuoba, one of the leading Asset Management Partners (AMPs) of AMCON who made a video in the process that later went viral in the state.

In the clip which was sighted by Vanguard , Ohuoba who was accompanied by some policemen was heard instructing anybody within the premises to vacate the building.

Confirming the incident, Head, Corporate Communications Department of AMCON, Mr Jude Nwauzor told our reporter in a telephone chat from Abuja that the dept was a personal one owed by the former Governor.

It was gathered that the development followed the order of Hon. Justice A.M. Liman of the Federal High Court, Lagos Division on the issue.

Justice Liman also ordered the freezing of the Bank Accounts of the former governor and his two companies: Trans Properties & Investment Limited and Trans IT Consulting Limited in Suit No: FHC/L/AMC/01/2021.

Nwauzor who later described the enforcement as “successful” in a press release made available to journalists said the former Governor is one of the high-profile obligors of AMCON.

He said all efforts to peacefully resolve the loan had been frustrated by the former Governor which left AMCON no other choice than to seek justice in court.

According to him, “AMCON had taken over the Non-Performing Loans of the former governor and his companies… from the former Intercontinental Bank, FinBank and Bank PHB during the first phase of EBA purchases, in line with its mandate under the AMCON Act.

“All efforts to peacefully resolve the loan had been frustrated by the former Governor who remained recalcitrant, which left AMCON no other choice than to seek justice in court.

“AMCON had to commence asset tracing through its appointed law firm of Robert Ohuoba & Co. on Abdulfatah Ahmed, an exercise, which further revealed nine (9) properties of the obligor situate in Kwara, Lagos State and the Federal Capital territory (FCT), Abuja, which the Corporation has plans to enforce upon.

“This action is in line with Section 49 (1) of the AMCON Act 2019 (As Amended)”, he said.

Contacted, the former Governor’s Media Aide, Muideen Akorede promised to get back but was yet to do so before the filing of this report.

Akorede in a terse statement issued earlier in the day to Vanguard however claimed that his boss is still an active member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)despite the key roles he has played as one of the foundation members of Third Force.

According to the statement titled “I am still in PDP-Ahmed”” the former Governor of Kwara State Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed said he remains an active member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).”

“Ahmed, named a member of the party’s National Convention Organising Committee last week, said in a Facebook message that he also belongs to political platforms such as the Abuja Round Table Group and the Rescue Nigeria Project, RNP, “a platform, composed of like-minded Nigerians drawn from all political orientations, seeking to repurpose the conversation about Nigeria’s future and reframe the leadership selection process in Nigeria”, the statement said.

Vanguard News Nigeria