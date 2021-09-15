A Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, Wednesday ordered that two unemployed men be remanded in Awarjigor Correctional Centre in Badagry for alleged armed robbery.

The police charged in court charged Chidi Dike, 30 and Nzerem Chibuezem, 31, whose addresses were not given with armed robbery, unlawful display of dangerous weapons and unlawful withdrawal of money.

Magistrate Fadaunsi Adefioye gave the order, following a motion moved by the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Clement Okuiomose that the matter be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), for legal advice.

The magistrate, who did not take the plea of the men, directed the prosecutor to duplicate the file and send to the DPP for advice.

He adjourned the case until October 6, for hearing.

Earlier, Okuiomose said that the three men committed the offence on Aug. 22, at about 3 a.m at No. 272, Ojo-Igbede Road, Bonny Bus Stop area of Lagos.

The prosecutor said that the men unlawfully displayed gun and cutlass to scare Amunudi Ogechi, the complainant, and robbed her in her apartment.

Okuiomose said that the defendants unlawfully attacked the complainant in her apartment and robbed her of two Infinix telephones valued at N113,200, two women handbags containing N170,000 and her ATM card.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 297, 51and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” he said.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria