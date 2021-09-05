By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

COMPPART Foundation for Justice and Peace Building, an Akwa Ibom state- based nongovernmental organization established to build public confidence in the justice and security sector has concluded moves to promote electoral accountability and reduce corruption in electoral processes the state ahead of 2023 general election.

The executive director of the group, Mr. Saviour Akpan who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen weekend in Uyo, said the aim of the three-year project was to reduce corruption in the electoral processes in the state ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Akpan noted that the project which would be carried out through the support of Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre(CISLAC) and MacArthur Foundation, was designed to mobilize citizens, political parties, and frontline candidates that would be involved in the 2023 electioneering and galvanize their support against corrupt practices.

He stressed that COMPPART as an independent advocacy would through the project galvanize citizens to demand for the implementation of new and existing laws, policies and programmes that enhance participation of women, and accountability in an anti-corruption environment.

His words, “COMPPART Foundation for Justice and Peace Building, an Akwa Ibom State based non Governmental organisation established to serve as a centrepiece in defending citizens through justice delivery and to build confidence in the justice and peace sector is set to commence Electoral Accountability and Inclusivity project in the state.

“The aim of the project is to reduce or eradicate corrupt practices in the electoral processes in Akwa Ibom State by mobilizing citizen’s, groups, political parties, frontline candidates, and critical interest groups that will be involved in the 2023 electioneering processes and galvanizing their support for anti-corruption, by strenghtening policies and Programmes for anti-corruption, and social inclusion.

“This project which is a response to the need to consolidate on anti-corruption in Nigeria will be implemented by promoting reforms and institutionalization of anti-corruption , transparency, accountability, Social inclusion , affirmative action and equity in the electoral processes, strenghtening partnership among critical state and non-state actors using the 2023 general election as a launch pad.

” To ensure effective implementation of the project COMPPART will establish Akwa Ibom State Accountability Forum on Corruption, which will comprise multi- stakeholders from Electoral bodies, politics parties, candidates, , Civil Society Organizations, Traditional rulers and the media”

Vanguard News Nigeria