Again, fire razes Oko Baba Sawmill in Lagos

Scene of the fire incident at Oko Baba Sawmill.

By Bose Adelaja

But for the quick intervention of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service on Tuesday, a fire incident which occurred at Oko Baba Sawmill in Ebute Metta, Lagos, would have destroyed property worth millions of naira.

Vanguard reported that in April, fire razed the sawmill. Read it HERE.

The fire incident of today, Tuesday, reportedly occurred at Abeokuta Street, at about 1.10p.m.

Though the firefighters’ efforts prevented the fire from extending to the adjoining shanties and residential areas, the fire was said to have wreaked havoc on some parts of the sawmill.

At press time, the cause of the inferno, which started from one of the shanties, could not be ascertained.

However, but it was learned that the fire affected a sawmill, two shops and about 20 living rooms.

No life was lost or injuries sustained during the incident.

Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs Adeseye Margaret, who confirmed the incident to Vanguard, said men from Sari-Iganmu and Ilupeju have successfully put out the fire and saved adjoining buildings and the high risk environment.

She said: “The fire which involved a saw mill, two shops and about 20 living rooms, was extinguished in record time with neither record of injury nor death.

“The Federal Fire Service is also in attendance as damping down of echelon of fire ongoing,” she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria