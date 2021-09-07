Chief Mrs Victoria Diete-Spiff & Robinson Koyoyo

Justice Suzzett Nyesom-Wike & Oti Ovunda R.

The Governing Council of the Garden City Advancement Award has announced the date for the 7th edition and unveiling of the names of nominees for the voting category, in readiness for the Heroic Edition of GACAAWARDS 2021.

A statement by the management released after a briefing in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, noted that the organizers assures the corporate world and the good people of Nigeria that the brand is very much alive, with the announcement of the date for the 2021 edition of the award ceremony, which didn’t hold last year because of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

It said: “The GACAAward is an innovative platform that identifies and celebrates individuals, corporate organizations and government that have distinguished themselves by championing the course for excellence, capacity building, job creation, community development, service delivery and purposeful leadership.

“This platform brings together distinguished guests every year to celebrate noteworthy achievements in all fields of human endeavor and also set a standard benchmark for excellence, while promoting peace and development in the region.

“This announcement was made by the principal partner of the prestigious Garden City Advancement Award, Mr. Robinson Koyoyo, alongside the Group’s Executive Director Mr. Ovunda Rhaj Oti.”

Mr. Robinson Koyoyo said the event scheduled to hold on November 7 in Port Harcourt, starts with Red Carpet at 5pm.

In the same vein he also announced that the theme of this year’s event is “Promoting Growth and Investment in the Niger Delta (Key success factors)”.

He added that the theme will be used in highlighting the need for implementation of policies that will promote growth and re-investment after a pandemic.

“Individuals and corporate organizations at the award dinner will be encouraged to consistently improve on the standard of business operations and efforts towards developing a more economically viable society,” he added.

Mr. Ovunda Oti Rhaj said GACAAWARDS, as it is fondly called, is the biggest and the most anticipated corporate award event in the Niger Delta and for the past six editions the brand has modelled excellence and demonstrated competence in celebrating outstanding accomplishments and commitment towards peace and unity in the region.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of public participation in the nomination process and called on the general public to ensure they visit the official site and vote their preferred nominee and the listed categories

The Award Screening Committee Secretary, Barr. Obinichi Ugo, said that this year’s nominations were well over two thousand cutting across indigenes and non-indigenes within and outside the Niger Delta, which made the screening process more tedious than other years.

“And this was done under the strict supervision of credible external auditors,” he noted, adding that all nominees go through a rigorous screening processes before been awarded the Platinum Honors for their exceptional performances.

Mrs. Nita Mordi, the Branding Executive said Since GACAAWARDS is a private sector initiative, already known for her commitment to deliver high quality and credible event.

That the Brand will continually create rich content to help in keeping a positive narrative for the Niger-Delta region, hoping to use the award platform to call for sustainable peace, development, continuous job creation, capacity building, integrity, accountability and productivity.

The organizers clarified that some categories are honorary while some are up for voting; that “after doing the due diligence for all nominations, those voting categories and the nominees are published on our official website for voting.

“The voting will commence on September 30 and will close on October 10 by 11:59p.m.”

They explained that to vote, you visit their site, select the category you want, click on the nominee you wish to vote for, check the “I’m not a robot” security captcha, click the vote button and your vote will be recorded.

They added that “You can vote again on same category after one hour and results will be displayed automatically between 6p.m. and 8p.m. everyday of voting.”

