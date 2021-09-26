Mr Valentine Ozigbo, the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra, says he will address the infrastructure deficit in Anyamelum Local Government Area (LGA), if elected.

Ozigbo said this during his campaign tour of the area on Saturday, pointing out that the “retarded development and lack of infrastructure in Anyamelum is unacceptable”.

Addressing the people of the area at Anaku, he said he was moved to tears on his way to the area “because of the lack of access road, in spite of Anyamelum’s critical importance as the food basket of Anambra”.

READ ALSO:PDP: We didn’t notice any parallel ward congress in Oyo — Shaibu

The PDP governorship hopeful said public infrastructure across the state had collapsed due to many years of neglect.

“The situation in Anyamelum is heartrending, marginalisation is not only against our people here, every part of Anambra is marginalised.

“Public infrastructure has collapsed. No roads, no security, community strife everywhere, the area has been abandoned.

“Omambala area is critical to us. Being the food basket of the state, we shall address these deficits and give you access to the market for your farm produce.

“That will be a major component of our government, when we come on board.

“I have come to tell you that there is hope. There is a better future awaiting us.

“All we need now is a leader that is people-oriented, compassionate and with the capacity to work.

“You have shown me love in the past. Do it again and we shall reciprocate,” he said.

Ozigbo urged the people of the area to continually pray for his election, be good PDP ambassadors, cast their votes and protect their votes on the election day.

Also, Chief Gabriel Onyenweife, a former lawmaker from the constituency, said the area had been cut off from Anambra civilisation.

According to him, Anyamelum lacks hospital, electricity, water and access road.

Onyenweife said that although the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Uche Okafor, hail from Anyamelum, there had not been any meaningful projects in the area, under All Progressives Grand Alliance government.

“Since the beginning of this democracy in 1999, PDP is the government that Anyamelum people have benefitted from. All the projects here were done by PDP.

“The first road inaugurated here is Omo-Umumbo Road and eight years after, it has not been done more than two kilometers. It is now abandoned,” Onyenweife said.

Mr Oseloka Obaze, the PDP Governorship Candidate in 2017 in the state, said he and his deputy were solidly behind Ozigbo.

He promised they would extend the support they enjoyed from the people to him.

Ozigbo and his running mate, Mrs Azuka Enemo, were received on arrival by the leadership of PDP in the area, along with a crowd of party supporters.

The campaign tour was later taken to Oyi and Anambra East, Orumba North, Orumba South, Aguata, Idemili North, Idemili South, Ekwusigo and Dunukofia LGAs.