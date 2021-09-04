By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon Nkiruka Onyejeocha has said that the process of dethroning the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Abia state has started with the election of party executives of the All Progressive Congress, APC, at the local government level.

Onyejeocha who stated this during the APC local government congress at the party secretariat at Nkwoegu Amuda Isuochi, Umunneochi council, described the congress as seamless and charged the newly elected party leaders in the area to redouble their efforts and bring more people into the APC.

“The process of dethroning the PDP in Abia has started. Party leaders must redouble their efforts to bring more people into the APC. I want to see more defections from the outgoing government in Abia.

The congress witnessed a large turnout of members in the 17 council areas of the state. The congress was peaceful across Abia as the party faithful conducted themselves as they queued to elect their leaders without hindrance.

It was a repeat performance for the loyalists of Abia’s top chieftain, Chief Ikechi Emenike as they dominated the congress like they did in the ward congress held on July 31, 2021.

In Bende, Isuikwuato, Umunneochi and other council areas where the exercise was monitored by Vanguard, party members were enthusiastic as they sang in praise of the APC and its leaders.

Ejiofor Okeudo, who emerged the new party chairman in Bende council, said that there was harmony among the 13 wards in the choice of leaders to pilot the affairs of APC in the council.

In Obingwa council, Chief Billy Amaechi emerged the consensus candidate as the party leader in the area, Barrister Friday Nwosu, assisted to ensure a hitch free exercise.

The seven-man congress committee for Abia led by Hon. Israel Sonny Goli supervised the congress and described it as a successful exercise.