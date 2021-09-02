.

..As govt queries monarchs over support for jandor

By Nelson Alu

The League of Imam and Muslims Scholars, “Alfa” In Kosofe, Ikosi-Ketu and Agboyi councils have expressed support for the Lead Visioner of Lagos4Lagos Movement, Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly called “Jandor” as Lagos State governor in 2023.

Meanwhile, Vanguard gathered that the traditional rulers and Baales in Alimosho Local Government Area have come under attack for publicly expressing support for Jandor’s governorship ambition as the Lagos State Government, under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, summoned the monarchs to a meeting on Wednesday.

According to a source close to the traditional rulers, the governor was not comfortable with the stance of the monarchs and demanded reasons for the action.

The source, who preferred to be anonymous, added that the report had embarrassed the incumbent Governor and his deputy in the state politics.

“The Obas did not mince words when they endorsed their son for governor and they have no apology for that. After all, the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu 1, endorsed governor Akinwumi Ambode in 2014 ahead of the 2015 elections and Heaven did not fall, so what’s the fuss about the Alimosho traditional rulers endorsing their own son, Jandor.

“Also, recall that Jandor told the monarchs and I quote, “it will get to a time that they will call you to talk to me to drop my ambition, I won’t listen Kabiyesi. We don’t need deputy or senatorial seats anymore. What we need now is executive power to turn our fortune around and we’ll get it in 2023 by God’s grace,” the source stated.

According to a source, the sanction threatened against the unperturbed monarchs were not disclosed, saying they were only reprimanded to desist from such acts henceforth.

Recall the monarchs and Baales who were at the Onigando’s Palace on Tuesday, endorsed Jandor’s ambition.

In the latest development on Thursday, speaking, when Jandor paid them a courtesy visit to intimate them of his political ambition, leader of all Imam in Kosofe Local Government Area, Alhaji Imam Mohammed Adewumi, who led the prayers in Arabic said the congregation should follow the recitation after the initial prayers for the actualization of the governorship seat.

The prayers which centred on realizing his political ambition in 2023 also dwelt on good Governance in Lagos during his tenure.

The religious league also prayed for long life for Jandor and members of the Lagos4Lagos Movement.

There was a prayer session for his well-being and long life and open-mindedness to serve Lagos and meet the yearning and aspirations of residents.

Also, Imam Lukman Sanusi also offered special prayers that Jandor will succeed in his quest to be governor in 2023.

Sanusi urged the women to support Jandor wholeheartedly and ensure that he succeeds.

Imam Ismail Kajola pegged his prayers on the need for Jandor to work for the people so that people will wholeheartedly pray for him as opposed to the present crops of leaders that people curse daily because of poor performance.

Responding, Jandor, thanked the League of Imam and Alfa for receiving him with joy and the support they pledged for him.

He, however, said his coming was to stress the need to have an independent Governor in Lagos, devoid of being tied to an apron string of a godfather.

Jandor said, “the time has come for us, the true Lagosians and residents generally to wake up and take back what rightly belongs to us.”

He explained that the focus of Lagos4Lagos is the governorship of Lagos state come 2023, irrespective of the political platform that is available to it.

Jandor assured them that his administration will ensure that the huge amount of money that is available to the state is deplored for the benefit of the greater number of the people.

Notable Imams and alfas at the programme, include Imam Abdusalam Oba, Imam, Imam Suraka, Imam Ismail Balogun (Ikosi-Ketu) and the General Secretary of League of Imam and Alfa, Imam Olawale.