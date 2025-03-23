After defecting to APC, Jandor jets-out to Mecca for prayers

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, is currently in Mecca for Umrah, the lesser Hajj, where he is offering prayers for Lagos State, its residents, and Nigeria.

Jandor officially announced his return to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on March 17, 2025, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Jandor, the Lagos4Lagos Movement convener, resigned from the PDP on March 3, 2025, citing reasons such as: Indiscipline and anti-party activities within the PDP. Betrayal by the party leadership on the eve of the Lagos governorship election. And False claims of an alliance that misled PDP supporters into voting for another candidate.

According to his spokesperson, Gbenga Ogunleye, Jandor has successfully completed the sacred Umrah pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

“This spiritual journey reflects his deep commitment to faith and his continuous prayers for peace, progress, and prosperity for Lagos State and Nigeria, especially during this holy month of Ramadan,” Ogunleye stated.

During the pilgrimage, Jandor prayed for: Divine guidance and wisdom for Nigeria’s leaders. Security and well-being of Lagosians. And Overall development of Lagos State and Nigeria.

He also emphasized the importance of unity, justice, and inclusive governance, stressing the need for leadership that prioritizes the welfare of the people.

Speaking on his spiritual exercise, Jandor said: “I have taken this spiritual exercise as an opportunity to seek God’s intervention for our dear Lagos State and Nigeria. I believe that with faith, unity, and genuine love for our country, we can overcome our challenges and build a better future for all.”

Jandor’s return to the APC marks a major political shift in Lagos State, as he had previously positioned himself as an opposition force against the ruling party. His defection is expected to reshape the political landscape ahead of the 2027 elections.