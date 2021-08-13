From left: Mr Deji, a sponsor and national manager for quick pick app; star winner, Igwilo Izunna Valentine and twin brothers, Joseph & Emmanuel Etim, organisers of the show at the award presentation held in Lagos.

By Moses Nosike

House of Models TV Reality Show season 3 has come to a conclusion with star winner, Igwilo Izunna Valentine carted home with car and a cash prize of N5m.

The show is an annual Reality TV show in which contestants live in isolated House for a period of 30 days to compete for a large cash prize of 5million Naira and a car at the end of the show. It also showcases the lifestyle and talent of all kinds of models, creative Nigerian youths to acquire the spirit of self-reliance, a reliable source of economic empowerment and effective participation in nation building. The show is being organized by Twin image concepts.

Speaking to journalists at the award presentation is the star winner, Igwilo Izunna Valentine, aka Lavidaloca is from Anambra state, said that the House of Models TV Reality Show is a platform for modeling and entertainment where they boost careers of young people. The platform is doing enough to discover and develop talents.

Before now, I found it difficult to stand before camera to speak, I would be missing words, but during the programme they taught me how to overcome stage fright. Also, while in the house, I discovered I could be a good actor. It also brought out my presenting skills, which I didn’t know at first.

My experience in the house was very tough; from the activities and numerous tasks, it wasn’t a pleasant experience. This brand is the best. They develop talents very well.

I won a car and cash prizes, I will go on vacation. I will do a lot of things to project the company positively through my activities”.

1st runner up, Pamela Miracle Ozor confirmed that the programme has been a good platform and it has been great and wonderful. “I appreciate the organiser because they are doing a good job. I have never participated in any model industry, House of Model TV Reality Show is my first time, and it was a nice experience in the house. I learnt a lot from the show that would help me in my career.

During the competition, I won a lot of prizes but emerging as the first runner up, I won N150,000″.

In the same vein, 2nd runner up, Matthew Elizabeth O. said that being the second runner up, I feel good even though I didn’t emerge as the winner of the competition. It was tough, imagine the third person out of 30 contestants, I feel really good. My message to the people out there is that if you know you have talent to become a model, this is the right platform because this show would single you out and people will see you.

In conclusion, the star twins CEOs, House of Models TV Reality Show, Joseph and Emmanuel Etim said that together we are called Star guy twins; basically the winner emerged with the highest number of votes.

This year with the season 3, we tried to impact business ideas into these models because in Nigeria today, if people lack ideas youwould not go far. You have to be creative to become successful in everything you do.

However, models have got to discover that in Nigeria, there are serious challenges. People have started going to modeling companies, not just the runway because the mindset of people about modeling is the run-way. But we have tried to educate people that there is television commercial, acting, and they can go on bill board advertisement, so their mind is now broadened, and they have to appear on television before they can get endorsement jobs.