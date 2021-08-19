Working with hitmaker, Rexxie, huge blessing for us ― Solid Magnic

Solid Magnic

After a long wait, the duo of Bello Malik and Bello Sherif, popularly known as Solid Magnic, signed to their father’s music label, Solid Worth Entertainment, the talented brothers are gradually gaining attention from different parts of the world after being spotted with the Grammys award-winning producer, Ezeh Chizom, popularly known as Rexxie, in his Hitxlab music studio in Lekki, some months back.

The outcome of the connection with the ‘Ko Por Keh’ crooner has been justified with a hit single that just dropped. It was gathered that the song has been made some months back but the Solid Magnic team had to take their time in order to deliver the song at the right time.

Entitled ‘Abena’, produced by Rexxie, the song, which is now available on all streaming platforms across the globe, is an amapiano beat that seems to be the order of the day now. It would make party lovers especially girls enjoy the moment better.

Speaking further, the young talented artistes hope that the song and its visuals would definitely top charts, given the level of energy put together to make the project and also the strategies to promote it.

“We are confident that the project would be accepted because we really tried out best to ensure the project is topnotch. Working with Rexxie really is a blessing because he was able to bring out the best in us and given the fact that we have great people around us. Most importantly, our fans are definitely going to make things happen for us. With them, we hope it tops the charts and breaks boundaries.

“And more so, we want to use this medium to appreciate our Dad for always supporting the brand. He is our number one fan,” they said.

Accordingly, the visual to the hit song has been shot by the award-winning video director, Stanz Visuals, who has worked with almost A list artists in the country. It is gathered that the visuals would be released a few weeks later.

