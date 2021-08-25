Pastor (Dr) Deborah Omale

Determined to always make a difference in any field she finds herself with eyes set on the bigger picture and mindset on excellence, Dr Deborah Omale appeared to have found out early in life what the future holds for her and has continued to toe the path that would not only bring out the best in her but help add value to others lives in diverse ways.

With a Doctorate Degree in Philosophy (Christian Education) from the Metropolitan Christian University Louiseville, Kentucky USA, the serial entrepreneur had set her mind on achieving greatness at a young age and one could tell that the journey had begun on a smooth footing for her Dr Omale who is a graduate of Mass Communication from the University of Jos.

Guided by the mantra, be the difference, she had started building a career for herself in acting for a film as she hinted that she used her time of growth in school and the movie industry to also build her passion in the beauty, health, and wellness industry.

Today, beyond her pastoral duties as the Senior Pastor of Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministries International located in the city of Abuja, she has interests in enhancing women’s beauty a desire that propelled her to float Beauty Secrets Medspa, saying it is her dream to give everyone the opportunity to look and feel good, using all industry-standard products and services without leaving the shores of the country.

The beautiful place has won recognitions from within and outside the shores of the country with some of her laurels including “La Mode Skincare Brand of the year 2020” and the special recognition nominee brand with the highest vote counts” at the La Mode Green October event 2020.

Describing herself as a deep-spirited and lover of people and nature, she revealed that her love for animals led her to establish an animal sanctuary.

Passionate about catering for women as well, Dr Omale is also a TV/YouTube evangelist; executive producer, and host of video series called “The Worship Experience with Pastor Deborah Omale. The series was birth from her passion and expression of her love for God through worship.

Passionate about seeing women rise to take over their place in the building the society, her monthly programme, Divine Women In God’s Service (DWINGS) caters to the spiritual, emotional, mental and physical needs of women and children.

According to her, “This has given birth to “The Giving Service”. A meeting that happens time after time where wise counsel, pieces of training, gifts and relieve materials are shared with women and children in need. The programme in 2020 added an entrepreneurship and skills training module with over 50 women empowered to start up small businesses,” she said.

You can learn more about her life and passions by following her on her social media handles.

They are: @deborahomale on Instagram, “Pastor (Dr) Deborah Omale on Facebook, and “Pastor Deborah Emmanuel Omale” on YouTube.

Vanguard News Nigeria