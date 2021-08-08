By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Akwa Ibom State Mr. Ini Ememobong has explained that the state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel directed that all inter-ministerial projects in 2021 be focused on education with the aim at closing the infrastructure deficit in public schools.

Ememobong who made this known while interacting with newsmen weekend in Uyo, said since 2015 the current administration came into office interministerial projects were being carried out in different areas in the system.

His words “His Excellency declared a state of emergency in education and directed that all interministerial projects be focused on education in 2021. That is aimed at closing the infrastructure deficit in existence in the state. Now if you are executing water project, it must be in a School, if you are building a health center, or clinic it must be in a school.

“So the entire inter-ministerial projects like you see the fencing going on which is very critical, to protect Students, pupils, teachers and school property, you see the massive renovation of classroom blocks, provision of desks, everything inter-ministerial this year has been focused on education.

“And most of the interministerial projects are being executed by Akwa Ibom youths, and strategic stakeholders as a means of empowerment. We have been going round the entire state inaugurating those projects. And I can tell you that we are satisfied with the projects we saw on ground in terms of quality and function”

The image maker of the state, noted that the reason the state has been declared Epicenter for the coronavirus(COVID-19) was due to its aggressive testing, stressing that most states record low positive cases because they are not testing.

Emmemobong who said it was not correct that Akwa Ibom state government stopped treating infected patients, however, explained the concern was that the vaccine given to the state which has a population of over seven million people was less than 2percent of the population.

“Akwa Ibom has been declared Epicenter by reason of testing. But you must understand that we are very careful not to play politics with COVID-19. If we reduce testing we will reduce the number of positive cases. His Excellency is directing increased testing. He is even directing community testing.

“For example, 60percent of staff of the ministry of information have been compulsorily tested. And in the next one or two weeks, 100percent must be compulsorily tested. So when you testing is high, your positive cases will be high.

“And we are not asking only people showing symptoms to go for testing, which is why we came first in the country in Contact tracing.

So we are not overwhelmed by the number because we are aggressively managing the situation we have, which is why we have upped our awareness campaign.

” And it is not true that we have stopped treating Covid-19 patients, His Excellency the governor has said people should take vaccines, but the truth which the governor is also aware is that the vaccine did not come in sufficient quantity.

“The treatment of Covid in any Akwa Ibom state-owned hospitals is free, in Itu Mbang general hospital treatment is absolutely free. But if you go to a private facility accredited for treatment of COVID-19 you are required to make payment. So we are still treating Covid-19 patients free”, Ememobong explained.