THE Nigerian Army, yesterday, said it had commenced training for its personnel, within the 81 Division area of responsibility, as part of measures to improve their combat fitness and professional competence, to tackle insecurity in the country.

The four-day training, tagged ‘2021 Combat Proficiency Competition’, hosted by the 9 Brigade, Ikeja, featured officers within the ranks of second lieutenant and major.

Declaring the event open at the Nigerian Army firing range in Owode, Ogun State, the General Officer Commanding 81 Division, Maj. Gen. Lawrence Fejokwu, said the competition was in line with the Chief of Army Staff‘s vision.

The GOC, who was represented by the Commander, 81 Division Ordinance Services, Brig. Gen. Uwakwe Aja, said: “The essence of this exercise is not far-fetched. It is just training. In the Nigerian Army, we train and retrain, to enable us to perform creditably well whenever we go out there.

“By this combat proficiency competition, every participating officer will be acquainted with his routine work without fear or favour. For instance, the Striping/Assembling/Firing section will enable personnel to aim accurately, at targets.

“Your coming here is not only to compete but to have it in mind that whenever you are called upon, you will have to perform effectively and efficiently well. You know the situation we are facing in this country, when you are called upon, you must go all out, get our victory and return.”

Buratai canvasses special recognition for monarchs

Similarly, former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd), yesterday, called for special recognition for royal fathers in the country to further endear unity across Nigeria.

He also described the Olowu-Kuta in Ayedire Local Government Area of Osun state, Oba Adekunle Oyelude as a bridge builder that is worthy of emulation.

Buratai spoke through former Army spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Kukasheka Usman, during the induction of Oba Oyelude as the Life Patron of Osun State Broadcasting Corporation’s Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, in Osogbo.

The former COAS said: “I call for more recognition of our royal fathers and traditional rulers in the society given the immense role they play in the society. This will enhance more understanding, peace and security in our country. “Oba Adekunle Oyelude has been a father to all and a bridge builder whose quest for peace and development in his kingdom and Nigeria is unparalleled.

Speaking after his induction, Oba Oyelude said the recognition is a challenge to do more towards ensuring unity of the country and continuous victory for the military in the ongoing battle against insurgency in the country.

Dialogue, not confrontation, will tackle insecurity, AMORC tells Buhari

Meanwhile, the Rosicrucian Order, AMORC Nigeria, yesterday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the option of dialogue in solving the security challenges facing the country.

The Grand Administrator, Kenneth Idiodi, said this during a Western Zonal Webinar organized by Rosicrucian Order, AMORC, Western zone E-Conclave.

The webinar, which was hosted by ALCUIN Lodge, attracted members of AMORC across the world.

Idiodi said: “If we are back to basics in terms of democracy, people have the liberty to air their views if such views are not contrary to issues of peace.

“We identify with all those who are in forward to civilization. Every option that would engender peace should be offered by the government. Government should invite the agitators to a dialogue table. Dialogue had been offered by previous governments.

“As a democracy, Federal Government should bring citizens together and see the way forward. Through dialogue, there will be a cross pollination of ideas that would result in peace.”

