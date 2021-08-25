By Dapo Akinrefon

A pan-Yoruba self-determination group, Oodua People’s Sovereign Movement, OPSOM, on Wednesday, vowed to resist the establishment of grazing routes in Yorubaland describing it as a subtle attempt at land grabbing in favour of certain part of the country.

It also restated its commitment to the struggle for an independent Yoruba nation.

Convener of the group, Mr Maxwell Adeleye said this at a meeting which ratified the objective of the organization which is Public Interest Advocacies with a view to supporting the self-determination’s Right of the Yoruba people.

In a statement by its Director of Media and Communications,

Mr. Femi Oluwajuyitan stated that members of the governing council expressed their displeasure in the way the Federal Government “has consistently devised means to ensure the establishment cattle colonies in Yoruba land through a backdoor policy of tracing and reclaiming abandoned and archaic practice of grazing routes that had been in existence in the 1960s.”

The council “resolved to apply the instrumentalities of the law, media and intellectualism to fight what is considered illegality and a subtle attempt at land grabbing in favour of certain part of the country.

“The council also ratified the appointment of the following people as Interim Management Executive of the Organisation:

Mrs Tosin Adeleye (Deputy Coordinator), Mr Oladapo Kayode (Director of Legal and Compliance),

Mr. Sola Adefehinti (Director of Finance and Administration),

Mr. Femi Oluwajuyitan (Director of Media and Publicity), Mr. Mayokun Irekefe (Director of Research, Planning and Strategy), Mr. Kehinde Paul Timilehin (Deputy Director of Administration and Finance) and Desmond Adekanola Adeyeye (Director of Contacts and Mobilisation).

OPSOM is registered under the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, IOO, led by a renowned Historian, Professor Banji Akintoye.