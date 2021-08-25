



Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti on Wednesday restated the commitment of his administration towards executing more developmental projects and transformation of Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

Governor Fayemi, who made the commitment during the celebration of the year 2021 Udiroko Festival in Ado-Ekiti, described the new Ado-Iyin dual carriageway as one of such projects.

Fayemi, represented by his Deputy, Bisi Egbeyemi, disclosed that work would soon commence on the Ado-Iworoko-Ifaki Road to give respite to users of the major highway.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Udiroko 2021 festival was held in a low-key manner in line with COVID-19 regulations.

It was attended by guests, including the Vice Chancellor of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, Prof. Muhammad Abdulazeez.

Fayemi, who congratulated all Ado Ekiti indigenes at home and abroad on the occasion of festival, hailed Oba Adejugbe for being at the forefront of the development of the kingdom and working for the peace of the state.

The Governor said Ado Ekiti has grown rapidly in population and has extended to nearby towns like Ikere Ekiti, Iyin Ekiti, Iworoko Ekiti, Ilawe Ekiti and Ijan Ekiti.

He said such a development calls for the extension of social amenities to new neighbourhoods.

“Our administration is for the development of Ado Ekiti where we are executing many capital projects some of which will soon be commissioned for the use by our people.

“The new Ado-Iyin dual carriageway will be commissioned very soon and it will connect the two towns very well and reduce the journey to just five minutes.

“This is a key legacy project for the people of Ado Ekiti.

“We will soon commence work on Ado-Iworoko-Ifaki Road to complete the dualization and we are looking forward to a quality project like the one done on Ado-Iyin Road which will be a lasting one,” he said.

The Governor commended the people for adhering to COVID-19 protocols at this year’s festival, urging the entire people of the state to cooperate with his administration to defeat the third wave of the disease.

The Governor said his administration had no reason to stop this year’s Udiroko Festival as being rumoured in some quarters.

According to him, government only needed an assurance that COVID-19 protocols would be complied with to check its spread in the state.

The Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe, in his speech, urged the political class and their supporters to ensure that peace reigns in the state before, during and after the June 18, 2022, governorship election.

He also used the occasion of the festival to pray for peace, prosperity and development of Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State and Nigeria and an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Oba urged parents to keep their children on check to prevent them from being used to foment trouble as the election day draws nearer.