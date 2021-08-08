.

The Rivers State Government has cautioned private schools to obey an earlier outline of school activities in the state or face sanction, warning that any school that ends the session on 20th August would be sanctioned.

The state government had last year released an outline which stipulated that schools would embark on the 3rd term vacation in September, following the delays on the academic calendar by the dreaded covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

But, it was gathered that some private schools in the state have concluded the academic session and would close schools on the 20th of August as against the government’s plan.

In a statement in Port Harcourt yesterday, Sir Chidi Adiele, the Permanent Secretary said the statement would sanction any private school that violates the government timetable, noting that all schools in the state comply with the September 10th closing date.

Adiele said: “It has come to the attention of the Rivers State Ministry of Education that some private schools in the state are planning to vacate for the 3rd term 2020/2021 academic session on the 20th Of August in flagrant disobedience of the state government’s approved school calendar.

“In the released calendar approved by His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike in August 2020, schools are to vacate for the third term 2020/2021 academic session on the 10th of September 2021. Thus, schools are to vacate on the approved date.

“For the avoidance of doubt, any private school that vacates before the approved closing date shall face appropriate sanctions and fines payable directly to the State government through the ICT Department.

“By this notice, private schools are informed to adhere strictly to this directive. Officials of the state Ministry of Education shall be deployed to seal up schools that vacate before the approved closing date.”

