James Ogunnaike

Two persons were on Saturday confirmed dead, while one other sustained injury in a multiple auto crash involving three vehicles along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The accident occurred in front of FO filling station adjacent to Conoil Filling Station en route to Lagos, and it involved three vehicles, which included Kia Rio with number plate RBC 108 AE, Volkswagen Golf with number plate GWA 114 BC and Mercedes Benz with number plate No BDG 757 GF.

It was gathered that the accident occurred around 6.40 am.

“One of the vehicles had run into a heap of granite which spilt on a section of the road by an unknown person, and thereafter two other cars ran into the trapped vehicle, resulting in a fatality”.

The Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, said, “an eyewitness said the multiple fatal accidents were caused as a result of spilt granite that was on the road from an unknown granite loaded truck, which led to multiple hits by other vehicles.”

He added that the corpses had been taken to Idera Hospital Private morgue at Sagamu, while the injured victim is also receiving treatment in the same hospital.

Akinbiyi said the vehicles involved in the accident had been towed by the police from the Sagamu division.

While TRACE commiserates with the family of the deceased, articulated vehicle drivers are again urged to always latch and cover the items they’re carrying while on transit in view of its attendant consequences.

Vanguard News Nigeria