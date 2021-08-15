By Simon Ifeanyi Ezeh,

“In my father’s house, there are many mansions there

In my Father’s house, in my father’s house

In my father’s house, there are many mansions there,

In my father’s house above

Happy, happy, happy we shall be x2

Happy, happy, happy we shall be, in my father’s house above”

Do you remember the song above? Of course, it’s a Christian song and like most Christian songs, the lyrics show complete misunderstanding of kingdom dynamics.

Christians wrongly assume the gospel is good news because it would assure their happiness and success in life but the gospel is the exact opposite of that construct. If you really understood the gospel and still subscribed to it, it means you’ve understood and accepted that mourning, affliction, sorrow, poverty or failure won’t bother you because you’d have subscribed to Christ’s ascetical, self-effacing life style. How do you expect to succeed in this world as an enemy of this world? If your life is opposed to this world, I don’t see how you would be a success or a celebrity on earth. The scripture below simply means that God hates what the world loves and vice versa.

Luk 16:15 And he said unto them, Ye are they which justify yourselves before men; but God knoweth your hearts: for that which is highly esteemed among men is abomination in the sight of God.

Christ actually invited us to give up our lives, including everything that animates us in this world and replace them with God’s interests, ideals or whatever God would have us do for his own “benefits” in order for us to inherit the kingdom of heaven.

There’s no promise of gaining this world in any way if we accept the gospel and live by the words or teachings of Christ. In fact, we’re invited to forsake or lose this life in order to gain another life which is eternal with God but not material in nature. This eternal life or kingdom of God, as the promise of the gospel (good news), begins here on earth but most of us aren’t aware. Once we begin to consciously interact with God in diverse ways and on daily basis, we are already living in the kingdom of God even though we’re still alive, in the flesh.

Joh 17:3 And this is life eternal, that they might know thee the only true God, and Jesus Christ, whom thou hast sent.

So, in the song we began with above, the lyrics suggest that the kingdom of God or the mansions of our father’s house is only “above” in heaven and that we’re supposed to be happy in it but that’s not entirely true. The kingdom of God is certainly above in heaven but it very much begins here as soon as we get born again (meet Christ) and while we’re still in it here on earth – in its imperfect state, sorrow or mourning, etc. is our lot, with everlasting (true) happiness in heaven as our ultimate reward. Pastors aren’t aware of this; else, they won’t be fleecing people with prosperity gospel.

The Wicked Are Those Who Prosper Now (on earth)!!

Luk 6:20 And he lifted up his eyes on his disciples, and said, Blessed be ye poor: for yours is the kingdom of God.

Luk 6:21 Blessed are ye that hunger now: for ye shall be filled. Blessed are ye that weep now: for ye shall laugh.

Luk 6:22 Blessed are ye, when men shall hate you, and when they shall separate you from their company, and shall reproach you, and cast out your name as evil, for the Son of man’s sake.

Luk 6:23 Rejoice ye in that day, and leap for joy: for, behold, your reward is great in heaven: for in the like manner did their fathers unto the prophets.

Luk 6:24 But woe unto you that are rich! for ye have received your consolation.

Luk 6:25 Woe unto you that are full! for ye shall hunger. Woe unto you that laugh now! for ye shall mourn and weep.

Luk 6:26 Woe unto you, when all men shall speak well of you! for so did their fathers to the false prophets.

Luk 16:19 There was a certain rich man, which was clothed in purple and fine linen, and fared sumptuously every day:

Luk 16:20 And there was a certain beggar named Lazarus, which was laid at his gate, full of sores,

Luk 16:21 And desiring to be fed with the crumbs which fell from the rich man’s table: moreover the dogs came and licked his sores.

Luk 16:22 And it came to pass, that the beggar died, and was carried by the angels into Abraham’s bosom: the rich man also died, and was buried;

Luk 16:23 And in hell he lift up his eyes, being in torments, and seeth Abraham afar off, and Lazarus in his bosom.

Luk 16:24 And he cried and said, Father Abraham, have mercy on me, and send Lazarus, that he may dip the tip of his finger in water, and cool my tongue; for I am tormented in this flame.

Luk 16:25 But Abraham said, Son, remember that thou in thy lifetime receivedst thy good things, and likewise Lazarus evil things: but now he is comforted, and thou art tormented.

Luk 16:26 And beside all this, between us and you there is a great gulf fixed: so that they which would pass from hence to you cannot; neither can they pass to us, that would come from thence.

Luk 16:27 Then he said, I pray thee therefore, father, that thou wouldest send him to my father’s house:

Luk 16:28 For I have five brethren; that he may testify unto them, lest they also come into this place of torment.

Luk 16:29 Abraham saith unto him, They have Moses and the prophets; let them hear them.

Luk 16:30 And he said, Nay, father Abraham: but if one went unto them from the dead, they will repent.

Luk 16:31 And he said unto him, If they hear not Moses and the prophets, neither will they be persuaded, though one rose from the dead.

Psa 73:1 A Psalm of Asaph. Truly God is good to Israel, even to such as are of a clean heart.

Psa 73:2 But as for me, my feet were almost gone; my steps had well nigh slipped.

Psa 73:3 For I was envious at the foolish, when I saw the prosperity of the wicked.

Psa 73:4 For there are no bands in their death: but their strength is firm.

Psa 73:5 They are not in trouble as other men; neither are they plagued like other men.

Psa 73:6 Therefore pride compasseth them about as a chain; violence covereth them as a garment.

Psa 73:7 Their eyes stand out with fatness: they have more than heart could wish.

Psa 73:8 They are corrupt, and speak wickedly concerning oppression: they speak loftily.

Psa 73:9 They set their mouth against the heavens, and their tongue walketh through the earth.

Psa 73:10 Therefore his people return hither: and waters of a full cup are wrung out to them.

Psa 73:11 And they say, How doth God know? and is there knowledge in the most High?

Psa 73:12 Behold, these are the ungodly, who prosper in the world; they increase in riches.

Psa 73:13 Verily I have cleansed my heart in vain, and washed my hands in innocency.

Psa 73:14 For all the day long have I been plagued, and chastened every morning.

Psa 73:15 If I say, I will speak thus; behold, I should offend against the generation of thy children.

Psa 73:16 When I thought to know this, it was too painful for me;

Psa 73:17 Until I went into the sanctuary of God; then understood I their end.

Psa 73:18 Surely thou didst set them in slippery places: thou castedst them down into destruction.

Psa 73:19 How are they brought into desolation, as in a moment! they are utterly consumed with terrors.

Psa 73:20 As a dream when one awaketh; so, O Lord, when thou awakest, thou shalt despise their image.

Psa 73:21 Thus my heart was grieved, and I was pricked in my reins.

Psa 73:22 So foolish was I, and ignorant: I was as a beast before thee.

Psa 73:23 Nevertheless I am continually with thee: thou hast holden me by my right hand.

Psa 73:24 Thou shalt guide me with thy counsel, and afterward receive me to glory.

Psa 73:25 Whom have I in heaven but thee? and there is none upon earth that I desire beside thee.

Psa 73:26 My flesh and my heart faileth: but God is the strength of my heart, and my portion for ever.

Psa 73:27 For, lo, they that are far from thee shall perish: thou hast destroyed all them that go a whoring from thee.

Psa 73:28 But it is good for me to draw near to God: I have put my trust in the Lord GOD, that I may declare all thy works.

Mat 6:31 Therefore take no thought, saying, What shall we eat? or, What shall we drink? or, Wherewithal shall we be clothed?

Mat 6:32 (For after all these things do the Gentiles seek:) for your heavenly Father knoweth that ye have need of all these things.

Mat 6:33 But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.

Mat 6:34 Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.

Joh_16:33 These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.

Whoever lives in any of the mansions of our father’s house is absolutely impregnable because he’s living with the most high or the highest authority. David described the mansions of our father’s house as the “secrete place of the most high”, shadow of the Almighty, fortress, refuge, strong tower, etc. but Christ calls them mansions. Christ says, “In my father’s house, are many mansions” and “…that where I am, there you may be also.” I love Jesus Christ and I hope you do, too. He never wanted to live alone in those mansions, so he came for us! Praise God.

If you want to be safe and completely unassailable in this life, you have only one place to live in and that place is the secrete place of the most high or in the mansions of our father’s household. Notice that it’s our father’s house and not my father’s house because we all have one father and he’s the Almighty God or the Most High God for those who live by the words or doctrines of Christ Jesus. God is not father to those who don’t live according to the words or doctrines of Christ; on the contrary, Satan is their father even though we’re all created by God – John 8:44.

John 8:44 Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.

When you visit a rich man’s mansion on earth, you’re likely to find Silva and gold, large buildings and appurtenances like swimming pools, several private and public lounges, wine bar, tennis court, gymnasium, study, library, etc. but when you visit the house of the Most High God, the mansions are totally different in form and purpose. Some parts of the rich man’s mansions like access to the police and army, political and economic leverages are not fixed building structures but are very important in safeguarding his natural life on earth (the earth is the rich man’s kingdom) – as we saw in the parables above, the rich don’t inherit the kingdom of God because they have had their consolations already on earth. Pastors aren’t aware of this.

Please, note very carefully that pastors are the same as rich men or politicians in every material particular because they live like politicians or rich men and do not believe in God, just like politicians and rich men. That’s why Suleiman got the police to lock up a man who dared to criticize his demonic misdirection of God’s people through his deceit of miracle money. Jesus Christ calls him and his fellow conmen (pastors), “Thieves and robbers” or “children of snakes” and wonders how they could escape the damnation of hell. If he believed in God, he would have appealed to God or forgiven his offender (assuming Mr. Israel, his accuser, was wrong) but he went to the police because he doesn’t believe in God and has the means to fight. Who’d have a greater war chest than a pastor with a huge supply of illicit wealth?

Abuja police detain Youtuber for criticizing Apostle Suleman’s ‘money miracle’ – Punch. 12-08-2021.

Hear what Christ says about Suleiman and fellow hirelings below:

Mat 23:33 Ye serpents, ye generation of vipers, how can ye escape the damnation of hell?

Joh 10:1 Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that entereth not by the door into the sheepfold, but climbeth up some other way, the same is a thief and a robber.

Joh 10:2 But he that entereth in by the door is the shepherd of the sheep.

Joh 10:3 To him the porter openeth; and the sheep hear his voice: and he calleth his own sheep by name, and leadeth them out.

Joh 10:4 And when he putteth forth his own sheep, he goeth before them, and the sheep follow him: for they know his voice.

Joh 10:5 And a stranger will they not follow, but will flee from him: for they know not the voice of strangers.

Joh 10:6 This parable spake Jesus unto them: but they understood not what things they were which he spake unto them.

Joh 10:7 Then said Jesus unto them again, Verily, verily, I say unto you, I am the door of the sheep.

Joh 10:8 All that ever came before me are thieves and robbers: but the sheep did not hear them.

Joh 10:9 I am the door: by me if any man enter in, he shall be saved, and shall go in and out, and find pasture.

Joh 10:10 The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.

Joh 10:11 I am the good shepherd: the good shepherd giveth his life for the sheep.

Joh 10:12 But he that is an hireling, and not the shepherd, whose own the sheep are not, seeth the wolf coming, and leaveth the sheep, and fleeth: and the wolf catcheth them, and scattereth the sheep.

Joh 10:13 The hireling fleeth, because he is an hireling, and careth not for the sheep.

Joh 10:14 I am the good shepherd, and know my sheep, and am known of mine.

Pastors are thieves and robbers who don’t enter through the door (of truth) but always enter through the window (of lies) to fleece people of their livelihood and rob them of God and his kingdom but God would deal ruthlessly with them at the appropriate time. Pastors are really not the focus of this message but the digression is necessary to show that rich men and pastors are simply the same people – sinners!! If you’re reading this message and you’ve been going about answering “pastor”, you have a golden opportunity to repent now because we’re only promised today, not tomorrow. God has only one pastor of his church and his name is Christ Jesus, Yehoshua ha’Mashiach, the Lord and good Shepherd of God’s flock and all of us are brothers or classmates. No one of us is permitted to answer shepherd, leader, rabbi, teacher, pastor, GO, GS, Bishop, etc. as expressly commanded in Matt 23:8-10, no matter the role we play in our churches but Christians never listen to Christ.

Whereas the rich man’s mansion is physical, the mansions of the Almighty God are spiritual and whereas the rich man’s mansion satisfies his cravings and excesses to his own destruction, the mansions of the Most High are designed to deny the cravings or excesses of the inhabitants to the salvation of their souls. Let’s examine the mansions or “the secrete place” of the Most High and see if you might like to live in that kind of “place”.

Before we start listing the mansions of God’s house, let’s restate that the dwellers thereof are completely safe from the robbery and destruction carried out by the devil and his agents on earth and that they always have the ears of God with eternal salvation or God’s kingdom as their inheritance. The only caveat is that we all must go home at the expiration of our ministries on earth, one way or another. But, a child of God should not perish for lack of knowledge. While it’s still the “day” of a man’s life, the enemy should never have power over him. The enemy should wait for the “night” time.

Joh_9:4 I must work the works of him that sent me, while it is day: the night cometh, when no man can work.

No hell could do anything to Christ until he voluntarily put down his life because he was done with his mandate on earth. He came to live and show us how to live because what we had, prior to his intervention, was death but we thought it was life. He brought us abundant life and exemplified it by the way he lived in our midst. So, he actually came to live and not to die….dying because he was commanded by God to die and trust him for resurrection on the third day is part of the abundant life he came to teach us. So, we understand that the real life (abundant life) is to do whatever we’re commanded to do by God, even if it entails dying physically since we know from Christ’s experience that God will overrule death in due course. Christ’s death was a practical demonstration class for us, not a sacrifice to appease God because God is alive and forever merciful. He’s not some dead wooden or metallic idol, which blind men pour blood or oil on in their blindness and believe they’re worshipping God.

Some of us couldn’t trust God for healing because we’re afraid we might die if we don’t take medication. Of course, medication is not sinful but it could become bondage if it’s to be taken forever and it goes beyond just a bondage to preventing us from believing God to be made whole (medicine never makes a man whole). So, we hold on to medicine and become enslaved by it. Most times, those who couldn’t trust God with their lives by believing him for healing, end up dying even after taking medication. Lack of faith in God for healing is clear evidence that we don’t trust God with our lives or that we don’t believe in God in spite of our vain religion. It’s just a simple test of our faith but it reveals a lot about our claims regarding God. If God couldn’t heal us in the flesh, how could he secure our eternity?

Do you now understand why Christ’s death is crucial to our walk with God? Christ “gave his life to God” by practice and so should we, but most of us are vain theoretical Christians who only “give our lives to Christ” with our mouths and not our hearts. Trust God and go to sleep in all areas of life, he’s faithful and capable of ensuring our safety at all times. God is trustworthy.

We usually don’t stay in one part of the house all the time; we normally waltz from the bedroom to the restroom to the kitchen etc., so we’re practically making use of every part of the building. That’s also the case with the secrete place of the Most High or God’s mansions. We always move from one part of the secrete place to another as we’d see below. The only constant is that we’re safe in any part of the secrete place.

The Holy Spirit

The most important part of the secrete place of the Most High is the mansion of the Holy Spirit because one couldn’t even tell his right from his left in God without the Holy Spirit. “The steps of the righteous are ordered by the Lord” is the same thing as saying that you couldn’t be righteous or perfect or worthy of God’s kingdom if your steps are not ordered by God. As long as the things you do are what God commands on daily basis, you’re perfect and the Holy Spirit is the only channel of receiving God’s daily commands, instructions or guidance without which we’re doomed. If God isn’t the one directing your steps, whatever you do is wrong no matter how “successful” you might appear in the eyes of the world.

The Most precious Holy Spirit would let us know what sin, righteousness and judgment are and how to apply that knowledge to our daily lives. Sin isn’t just lying, fornication, stealing etc., those are the symptoms of the absolute sin which is not believing Christ or in all his doctrines.

Joh 16:7 Nevertheless I tell you the truth; It is expedient for you that I go away: for if I go not away, the Comforter will not come unto you; but if I depart, I will send him unto you.

Joh 16:8 And when he is come, he will reprove the world of sin, and of righteousness, and of judgment:

Joh 16:9 Of sin, because they believe not on me;

Joh 16:10 Of righteousness, because I go to my Father, and ye see me no more;

Joh 16:11 Of judgment, because the prince of this world is judged.

Joh 16:12 I have yet many things to say unto you, but ye cannot bear them now.

Joh 16:13 Howbeit when he, the Spirit of truth, is come, he will guide you into all truth: for he shall not speak of himself; but whatsoever he shall hear, that shall he speak: and he will shew you things to come.

Joh 16:14 He shall glorify me: for he shall receive of mine, and shall shew it unto you.

Joh 16:15 All things that the Father hath are mine: therefore said I, that he shall take of mine, and shall shew it unto you.

Mixing Christ’s teachings with other opposing teachings in the Bible is the same as not believing Christ and the person who does that would be ruined.

Mat_9:17 Neither do men put new wine into old bottles: else the bottles break, and the wine runneth out, and the bottles perish: but they put new wine into new bottles, and both are preserved.

Mar_2:22 And no man putteth new wine into old bottles: else the new wine doth burst the bottles, and the wine is spilled, and the bottles will be marred: but new wine must be put into new bottles.

Christ is the new wine whereas the prophets of old are the old wine and we’re to prefer the new to the old if we’re properly guided but some people still prefer the old to the new wine of Christ’s doctrines to their own peril. That’s why such people still go on to quote Isaiah, Paul, and David etc. in search of contradictions to Christ instead of just receiving the words of Christ as the finality of God’s authority.

So, sin is not believing Christ or not limiting oneself to Christ. One is a sinner whose live isn’t governed by the teachings of Christ and righteousness is one’s desire and readiness to return to God in heaven as in John 16:10. The person who’s ready to be with God at any given moment won’t be living in sin neither would he be disposed to terrorism by destroying lives (including his) and property. He’s simply ready to be with God by filling himself with godly or heavenly thoughts, purifying his heart with God’s word and generally going about the business of soul winning. He’s not unwilling to leave this world at any time; neither does he consider anything in this live valuable enough to delay his return to heaven. Of course, he still should work and earn his daily bread but God must be his preoccupation.

Judgment in verse 11 refers to the dethronement of Satan who held sway over the multiverse until Christ came and put an end to his reign. Many people aren’t still away of this fact even now. So, the devil still kills, steals and destroys things in and around their lives due to ignorance.

Hos 4:6 My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge:

When we live in God’s secrete mansion of the Holy Spirit, we’re free from the destruction that comes due to lack of knowledge. The Holy Spirit is gotten by asking our father for it and he always gives. Will you ask him today?

Luk 11:9 And I say unto you, Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you.

Luk 11:10 For every one that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened.

Luk 11:11 If a son shall ask bread of any of you that is a father, will he give him a stone? or if he ask a fish, will he for a fish give him a serpent?

Luk 11:12 Or if he shall ask an egg, will he offer him a scorpion?

Luk 11:13 If ye then, being evil, know how to give good gifts unto your children: how much more shall your heavenly Father give the Holy Spirit to them that ask him?

The word of God

It’s important to note that the Bible is not the word of God because God is alive, could always speak for himself and limiting him to a book (Bible) would undermine his sovereignty. Whereas the word of God resides with him, Christ (God in evidence) had spoken and taught a great deal about the nature of God’s kingdom and his words and teachings are recorded in the Bible. The words or teachings of Christ in the Bible are also the words of God apart from the ones we hear or receive, piping hot from his mouth! Remember, man doesn’t live by bread alone but by every word that proceeds from the mouth of God. We’re finished without daily revelations from the Almighty. The importance of the mansion of the word of God couldn’t be over emphasized given the primacy of God’s word in kingdom dynamics. Once you hear it from God, it’s settled. No hell could upset it.

Mar_13:31 Heaven and earth shall pass away: but my words shall not pass away.

Psa 119:89 For ever, O LORD, thy word is settled in heaven.

Psa_138:2 I will worship toward thy holy temple, and praise thy name for thy lovingkindness and for thy truth: for thou hast magnified thy word above all thy name.

The word of God is final to any given situation and circumstance but we have to understand that God speaks apart from the written words but never contrary to what had been revealed (and recorded) by Christ. So, since Christ is the everlasting yardstick, whatever we find in the Bible (any version) is only correct to the extent that it agrees with Christ. By all means, hear from God (the highest authority) because your safety and salvation depends only on it.

Prayer (and fasting)

Christ our only role model couldn’t do without prayer; we can’t afford a prayerless life. A child of God must be in constant communication with him if he would make it back home. God wants us to be in constant touch with him to confirm he’s really the love of our lives. Prayer would also keep us from sin, temptation, enemy arrows and ensure our wholeness or worthiness as children of God in addition to solving our life issues. All our streams are from God, so we must constantly pray to him and not be weary of his presence.

Isa 43:21 This people have I formed for myself; they shall shew forth my praise.

Isa 43:22 But thou hast not called upon me, O Jacob; but thou hast been weary of me, O Israel.

Isa_40:30 Even the youths shall faint and be weary, and the young men shall utterly fall:

Isa_40:31 But they that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.

Psa 50:15 And call upon me in the day of trouble: I will deliver thee, and thou shalt glorify me.

Jer 33:3 Call unto me, and I will answer thee, and shew thee great and mighty things, which thou knowest not.

Luk 11:9 And I say unto you, Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you.

Luk 11:10 For every one that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened.

Luk 11:11 If a son shall ask bread of any of you that is a father, will he give him a stone? or if he ask a fish, will he for a fish give him a serpent?

Luk 11:12 Or if he shall ask an egg, will he offer him a scorpion?

Luk 11:13 If ye then, being evil, know how to give good gifts unto your children: how much more shall your heavenly Father give the Holy Spirit to them that ask him?

Luk 18:1 And he spake a parable unto them to this end, that men ought always to pray, and not to faint;

Luk 18:2 Saying, There was in a city a judge, which feared not God, neither regarded man:

Luk 18:3 And there was a widow in that city; and she came unto him, saying, Avenge me of mine adversary.

Luk 18:4 And he would not for a while: but afterward he said within himself, Though I fear not God, nor regard man;

Luk 18:5 Yet because this widow troubleth me, I will avenge her, lest by her continual coming she weary me.

Luk 18:6 And the Lord said, Hear what the unjust judge saith.

Luk 18:7 And shall not God avenge his own elect, which cry day and night unto him, though he bear long with them?

Luk 18:8 I tell you that he will avenge them speedily. Nevertheless when the Son of man cometh, shall he find faith on the earth?

Luk 11:5 And he said unto them, Which of you shall have a friend, and shall go unto him at midnight, and say unto him, Friend, lend me three loaves;

Luk 11:6 For a friend of mine in his journey is come to me, and I have nothing to set before him?

Luk 11:7 And he from within shall answer and say, Trouble me not: the door is now shut, and my children are with me in bed; I cannot rise and give thee.

Luk 11:8 I say unto you, Though he will not rise and give him, because he is his friend, yet because of his importunity he will rise and give him as many as he needeth.

Mat 6:5 And when thou prayest, thou shalt not be as the hypocrites are: for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and in the corners of the streets, that they may be seen of men. Verily I say unto you, They have their reward.

Mat 6:6 But thou, when thou prayest, enter into thy closet, and when thou hast shut thy door, pray to thy Father which is in secret; and thy Father which seeth in secret shall reward thee openly.

Mat 6:7 But when ye pray, use not vain repetitions, as the heathen do: for they think that they shall be heard for their much speaking.

Mat 6:8 Be not ye therefore like unto them: for your Father knoweth what things ye have need of, before ye ask him.

Mat 6:9 After this manner therefore pray ye: Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name.

Mat 6:10 Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven.

Mat 6:11 Give us this day our daily bread.

Mat 6:12 And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors.

Mat 6:13 And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil: For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, forever. Amen.

Mat 6:14 For if ye forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you:

Mat 6:15 But if ye forgive not men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses.

Mar_14:38 Watch ye and pray, lest ye enter into temptation. The spirit truly is ready, but the flesh is weak.

First, we have to pray in the name of Christ. When we pray in the name of Christ, we pray according to the will of God or in line with the ideals of Christ as we know them. Second, it must be heart-felt and sustained (fervent) until we have our result. Sometimes we pray without food and it’s called fasting or mourning. In the mansion of prayer, we’re completely safe.

Evangelism

Luk_9:60 Jesus said unto him, Let the dead bury their dead: but go thou and preach the kingdom of God.

Mat 10:32 Whosoever therefore shall confess me before men, him will I confess also before my Father which is in heaven.

Mat 10:33 But whosoever shall deny me before men, him will I also deny before my Father which is in heaven.

Mat 28:19 Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost:

Mat 28:20 Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you alway, even unto the end of the world. Amen.

Luk_15:7 I say unto you, that likewise joy shall be in heaven over one sinner that repenteth, more than over ninety and nine just persons, which need no repentance.

Luk_15:10 Likewise, I say unto you, there is joy in the presence of the angels of God over one sinner that repenteth.

Do you see why God is angry with pastors? They are not interested in the salvation of the souls of men but are rather interested in making money from those who come to church in search of God (salvation). No matter who you do in life, if you’re not actively involved in soul winning, you’re not wise at all.

Giving To the Brothers of Christ

When you seek out the sons of God or followers of Christ to partner them in their affliction (yes, followers of Christ are identified with afflictions), you’re “buying” a space in God’s mansion and you will never lose your reward from God. Children of God must be afflicted for being in enemy territory (this world must reject you if you belong to Christ). Note the difference between suffering for righteousness sake or being persecuted and suffering for one’s offence because one couldn’t claim to suffer for Christ when he’s suffering for wrong doing.

Mat 25:31 When the Son of man shall come in his glory, and all the holy angels with him, then shall he sit upon the throne of his glory:

Mat 25:32 And before him shall be gathered all nations: and he shall separate them one from another, as a shepherd divideth his sheep from the goats:

Mat 25:33 And he shall set the sheep on his right hand, but the goats on the left.

Mat 25:34 Then shall the King say unto them on his right hand, Come, ye blessed of my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world:

Mat 25:35 For I was an hungred, and ye gave me meat: I was thirsty, and ye gave me drink: I was a stranger, and ye took me in:

Mat 25:36 Naked, and ye clothed me: I was sick, and ye visited me: I was in prison, and ye came unto me.

Mat 25:37 Then shall the righteous answer him, saying, Lord, when saw we thee an hungred, and fed thee? or thirsty, and gave thee drink?

Mat 25:38 When saw we thee a stranger, and took thee in? or naked, and clothed thee?

Mat 25:39 Or when saw we thee sick, or in prison, and came unto thee?

Mat 25:40 And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.

Mat 25:41 Then shall he say also unto them on the left hand, Depart from me, ye cursed, into everlasting fire, prepared for the devil and his angels:

Mat 25:42 For I was an hungred, and ye gave me no meat: I was thirsty, and ye gave me no drink:

Mat 25:43 I was a stranger, and ye took me not in: naked, and ye clothed me not: sick, and in prison, and ye visited me not.

Mat 25:44 Then shall they also answer him, saying, Lord, when saw we thee an hungred, or athirst, or a stranger, or naked, or sick, or in prison, and did not minister unto thee?

Mat 25:45 Then shall he answer them, saying, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye did it not to one of the least of these, ye did it not to me.

Mat 25:46 And these shall go away into everlasting punishment: but the righteous into life eternal.

Suffering for Christ’s Sake Is a Beautiful Mansion in God’s House!

Mat 5:10 Blessed are they which are persecuted for righteousness’ sake: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

Mat 5:11 Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake.

Mat 5:12 Rejoice, and be exceeding glad: for great is your reward in heaven: for so persecuted they the prophets which were before you.

Treating Children with Utmost Respect and Love

This is a great mansion in God’s house but many of us don’t know. Whatever touches children touches the heart of God.

Mat 19:13 Then were there brought unto him little children, that he should put his hands on them, and pray: and the disciples rebuked them.

Mat 19:14 But Jesus said, Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven.

Mat 19:15 And he laid his hands on them, and departed thence.

Mat 18:3 And said, Verily I say unto you, Except ye be converted, and become as little children, ye shall not enter into the kingdom of heaven.

Mat 18:4 Whosoever therefore shall humble himself as this little child, the same is greatest in the kingdom of heaven.

Mat 18:5 And whoso shall receive one such little child in my name receiveth me.

Mat 18:6 But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea.

Mat 18:10 Take heed that ye despise not one of these little ones; for I say unto you, That in heaven their angels do always behold the face of my Father which is in heaven.

Let’s conclude by saying that if Christ considers children sinless or incapable of sinning against God, it could only mean that no sin follows them into this world and if sin is neither hereditary nor congenital, it means that the concept of original sin doesn’t exist. So, Paul was either out rightly lying or just teaching things he never understood. It’s also correct to conclude that children God’s favorite people as well as the most important members of the society. God bless your hearts. Amen.

