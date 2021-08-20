Olayinka Latona

Worried by recent threats by certain individuals and predictions about the possibility of the disintegration of Nigeria, Presiding Bishop and Head of Mission, Gospel Church of Christ Worldwide, GCC, Archbishop Eric Emiaso has said that the preservation of Nigeria’s unity cannot be compromised, warning agents of disunity to desist from fanning the ember of disintegration.

Archbishop Emiaso during a briefing to commemorate his consecration as the Archbishop-Designate and the church’s annual convention tagged, ‘Arise and Shine’, urged all Nigerians to be more patriotic and strive to preserve the unity of the nation by toeing the line of peace.

Calling on those in place of authority to rule in the fear of God, the Archbishop asked President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to the cries of Nigerians over the security and economic situation in the country.

In his words: “I will like to appeal to all Nigerians from the local government to the state and federal government irrespective of our religious and ethnic divide to come together and build this country. This is because in unity we stand and divided we fall even the Bible supports this statement.

“This country and in fact the whole world belongs to God. No single individual or ethnic group can claim ownership of this country. That is why the Bible says, ‘Empty we came into this world and empty we shall all go.

Continuing: ” If you are president, governor, or local government chairman, if God did not allow you, you cannot enter into that position. Government should listen to the cries of Nigerians and take them seriously

“We should be talking about unity and come together and discuss how to remain stronger as a country. I believe our coming together as a nation is not a mistake. It will be easier for us to stay together in unison if we believe in God. We also must intensify our prayers for the country.”