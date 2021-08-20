SUBEC

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) in collaboration with the Delta State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has trained no fewer than 54 Educational Managers in the state.

This is in line with the aim to improve professionalism and enhance the capacity of educational managers at the basic education sector, towards the implementation of the Teachers Professional Development (TPD) Programmes in the state.

Declaring the four-day training workshop opened with the theme, “The Role of Educational Managers in the Implementation of Teacher Professional Development (TPD) Programmes”, the Executive Chairman of the Delta State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Hon. Sunny Ogwu, said that the training was designed to give participants awareness, improve their capacity and provide critical guidance to schools as part of efforts to improve teaching and learning in the state.

The chairman, while highlighting the significance of the training, enjoined participants, mostly Education Secretaries from across the state and Heads of Department (HOD), Teacher Development, to take advantage of the workshop which, he said, was aimed at entrenching professionalism and enhancing their capacity.

Ogwu, who emphasised that education managers were responsible for planning, organising and overseeing the educational approaches and strategies in schools or training centres, charged them to have a closer synergy with other players in the basic education sector.

“As Education Managers, your duties include managing curriculum development and staff implementation of the curriculum. In this vein, you work closely with the teaching staff, school heads , directors and the board members. This job requires administrative skills as well as excellent communication abilities and experience of the day to day educational needs,” Ogwu said.

Speaking further, the SUBEB boss stressed the need for training and restraining of education managers, regular school visitation, as well as carrying out structured classroom lesson observations.

Earlier, the Director, Teacher Development in SUBEB, Mrs. Juliet Eze-Fili, in her welcome remarks harped on the importance of the training and urged participants to reciprocate government investment in building their capacity by putting into practice the knowledge and skills acquired from the training.

She commended a member of the board, Mr. Paul Kurugbe, who accompanied the chairman to the opening ceremony, the State Coordinator of UBEC, Mrs. Sharon Edafilu, and Ayo Von, a facilitator from the Federal College of Education (Technical) in Asaba, the state capital, for their support.