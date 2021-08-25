Summit Estate, a real estate arm of Summit Group Limited have been awarded Real Estate Brand of the year amongst four (4) other top real estate companies nominated during the Icons Noble Award held recently in Lagos.

The event saw businessmen and women entrepreneurs, professionals and a host of other dignitaries grace the occasion.

Nigerian celebrities who won the Icons Award in different categories include; Bolanle Ninalowo, Funke Akindele, Yomi Casual, Denrele Edun, DJ Kaywise, Omah Lay amongst others.

During a press briefing after the event, the MD/CEO of Summit Group Limited, Otunba Lere Olabode who was present to receive the award alongside his team, expressed gratitude to everyone who voted the company for the distinguished award.

He urged Nigerians to invest in real estate stating that it’s one of the best and easiest ways to make money anywhere in the world.

“Real Estate is the safest form of investment where growth trajectory is consistently positive”, says the MD

“The company has helped many Nigerians to own their own homes with three estates fully completed in the last few months, and many under construction”.

The company prides in it’s efforts to put together a wide range of support mechanism to assist people from all income brackets to become home owners.

Some of their attractive features include: Good Road network, Water Drainage system, Dedicated Transformers Security and Perimeter fence in major locations like Airport road Lugbe, Gwarinpa, Idu, Jikwoyi and others.

Summit Group Limited is also in partnership with the Federal Government of Nigeria to develop affordable homes across the country under the PPP scheme of the government.

The company is at the vanguard of building a new Nigerian housing model that combines affordability, luxury and comfort using a unique and tested method in advanced nations of the world where social and premium housing coexist.

The MD, in his final statement urged anyone who is considering having a confortable home anywhere in Nigeria to visit their website at www.summitgroupng.com