Women, underage take lead in excessive drugs

NDLEA, others take campaign to schools, worship centers

Lawmakers set to sponsor Bill on Drug Free Day in Schools

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The use and abuse of drugs are fast becoming prevalent among adults and especially the youths. Drug abuse has been identified to have diverse and devastating effects on the safety and progress of society. Unfortunately, over 14.4 million people have used drugs in 2017 in Nigeria. And more women are getting involved in drug abuse.

Apart from its negative social effects such as violent crimes, disruption of the family, child abuse and neglect, as well as unemployment, it had been associated with some other criminal behaviours such as gang formations, cultism, armed robbery, rape and other social disturbances.

According to population projection, the United Nations for year 2022, about 43 percent of the Nigerian population comprises children aged between 0-14 years. While 19 percent are aged between 15-24 years, then 62 percent below 25years old, this tells us that in Nigeria, we have more young people than old people who are into drug abuse. These figures show that Nigeria has a more youthful population

There are economic and health effects such as loss of job, dropping out of school, stealing and complicated health issues such as persistent nausea, changes in appetite and weight loss, liver damage, seizures, strokes, mental confusion, memory loss and brain damage and lung disease which have adverse consequences on both government spending and public safety.

The rate of drug abuse among Nigerian youths is alarming and is such that it calls for urgent attention. This is the submission at the just concluded 7th Stakeholders Meeting organized by the Lagos state House of Assembly across all the 40 constituencies in the State.

With the theme for this year’s edition, Increasing Wave of Drug Abuse: A Threat to Nation Building”, the meeting was aimed at sensitizing residents, parents, teachers, students, religious organizations, professional bodies, academia, civil society organizations, community leaders and individuals on the disturbing trend of drug abuse in the society and the danger it portends for the youths and the collective existence.

Resolution against drug abuse

Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, disclosed that, the House of Assembly had passed various resolutions to address drug abuse including, “Need to Curb the Sales and Consumption of Hazardous Liquid Substances (Sokudaiye) in 2019 and a call for the state government to embark on Anti-drug campaign for all secondary schools in Lagos state in 2020.

Vices connected to drug abuse

A member of the House of Representatives, Mufutau Egberongbe representing Apapa constituency, said more disturbing is the revelation of experts who have established the nexus between the menace of drug abuse and rising incidences of violent crimes in the country such as kidnapping and banditry.

Corroborating the Chairman of the Nigeria Drug Law enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, Rtd, stating that Nigeria was not only the highest user of cannabis worldwide but that revelations from kidnapped victims had confirmed the fact that the use of illicit substances were enablers of insecurity currently plaguing the country.

“Banditry, insurgency, kidnapping and other criminal activities all have their roots in the use of hard substances.

Until we face the menace squarely, the problem of insecurity will continue to remain with us”.

Egberongbe further explained that, the sensitizing programme on drug abuse should be a continuous one and this is because there is relationship between the drug abuse and other vices that are prevailing in the country today including prostitution, armed robbery, and banditry among others.

Anything that will affect the security of the citizens should be taken seriously. I want to believe that our religious leaders have a role to play in their sermons. It should be a constant discourse on the assembly ground. A day should be designated as Drug Free Day in our schools and this issue to be addressed continually and the effect should be emphasized.

Sponsor Bill on drug abuse

On Bill, he said, “It is not a bad idea to sponsor a Bill on the floor of the House of Representatives because this particular issue affects the whole nation. It could form a motion on the floor of the House of Representatives. Every State House of Assembly should follow suit.

Musical videos promoting drug abuse

On the musical videos that promote drug abuse, he said, “It is compulsory that videos promoting drug abuse should be censored by NBC as well as those videos on social media.

Those in the film industry should support this move of producing films that would promote moral and disabuse the use of drug abuse.

According to a drug use survey in Nigeria by the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime in 2018, Lagos and Oyo States had the highest prevalence of drug abuse among youths in the Southwestern part of the country.

While the use of drugs is observed among all age groups in Nigeria, overall past year use of most drug types is high among young people within the age brackets of 25 and 39 years old.

A member representing Apapa II in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Olumuyiwa Jimoh noted that, whilst we talk about nation building, it is not merely about establishment of beautiful structures and recreational facilities but the process of engaging all residents especially the youth in the development of the nation by ensuring the safety and sanity of all; by nurturing, building and protecting the younger generation who would not destroy but protect our legacy and lead us to the next generation.

It is important to talk about drug abuse as we are concentrating on our students and youths as nation builders. It is a threat and a setback to the country. If we cannot talk to the youths, it means, there is no one to hand over the baton of leadership to. We have to be healthy to be able to lead the nation, if we are not healthy, there is nothing to lead.

Jimoh further explained that, “Drug abuse is the prevailing issue in Nigeria now although, we have been paying lip service to the issue but it is observed that drug abuse is damaging the internal organs of the country. It is compulsory to call attention to everyone and I believe it is better to prevent it than curing it.

“Bad governance does not suggest that people should engage in drug abuse, it does not quantify remedy to abnormality of governance.

“The only way youth can challenge bad governance is to be actively involved. Alternative to bad governance is not death.

“The idea of drug abuse should be corrected and the nation should be proud of the youths that would take over the leadership positions.

“Drug abuse is increasing on a daily basis; it is a shame that Nigeria is taking the lead. If we continue to live with drug abuse in this country, it only means that we do not have a future. The youths are our future; the question is who do we hand over to? It is important that we address this issue holistically so that the youths can be useful to themselves and the entire country.

“It is the duty of every agency to intensify campaigns and advocacy towards disabusing the minds of the youth against drug abuse.

“The parents should be responsible enough in parenting their children rightly. Many parents have relinquished their duties to neighbours, some of the youths survive on the streets but it is the duty of parents to know what to do’, he said.

Ibiba Odili, National Drugs Enforcement Agency, speaking on musical videos promoting drug abuse, said, “The issue of drug abuse is multi-faceted. It has different areas which must be corrected. We need stakeholders to be on board. Government is calling on all Nigerians to come together because it is a collective responsibility and everybody must play his or her role.

Asked if Nigeria as a country would be able to come out of the menace, she said, “the problem looks overwhelming and drug abuse is a consequence of other things that have not been put in place. But, I believe that the more we create awareness, the problem will be addressed.

“Parenting is not a hobby, it is a responsibility and parents must rise to the task of playing their parenting role. Mothers play a critical role in raising these children. They are shying away from their responsibility; it is a matter of urgency.

Addressing students as well as the youths, Odili stressed that, “Life collapses when at a young age; you do not do the right thing. Location does not determine your future. You can only be decisive on what your life would be in future.

“Age is not a barrier to leadership and nation building. It is the action you take that makes you a leader

“In line with Nigeria, wanting to solve its problem, in 2018, the Nigerian government and the United Nation Office on Drug Agency, carried out research, a survey, they wanted to know the extent and pattern of drug use in Nigeria. The survey brought out a lot of results that are very shocking and alarming, that result showed that 13.4% or 14.3 million people in Nigeria have used drugs in 2017, the year before that survey.

“The survey also showed that one out of every drug user is a woman, which means that more women are also getting involved in drug abuse, the survey also showed that cannabis which is known as igbo, is the most commonly abused drug in Nigeria followed by heroine which is known as gbanna.

“Another drug is tramadol, another concern is that even pharmaceutical drugs that are supposed to be used when we are ill are being abused especially by the young ones, tramadol, even cough syrup, and codeine is part of the drugs that are being abused in Nigeria.

“The role of the youths in nation building cannot be over emphasized, the level of development of any nation lies on how productive, enterprising and creative the youthful populations are”, she advised.

Chairman of Apapa/Iganmu local government council, Funmilayo Akande, said, “This year’s stakeholders meeting is centred on the youths. If we build the youths, we are building the nation.

Drug abuse in Apapa/Iganmu is a terrible case but we believe that continuous campaigns against drug abuse would help in reducing it to its barest minimum.

“We will continue to talk about this issue until our youths; children are well informed about the danger involved in drug abuse.

Oluwakemi Okanlawon, Treasurer, National Youth council, Apapa Iganmu local council, “Drug abuse has been a regular vice in our community. It is common underage children from 10 years upwards, especially in Junior Secondary School, to take drugs with confidence and they are ready to fight with anyone who corrects them.

“To worsen the situation, parents still defend their children. Parents indulge their children against corrections.

Highlight of the programme was a cash gift of N10, 000 to 150 people in the community as succor to boost businesses both women and men.

Vanguard News Nigeria