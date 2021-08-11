•Says Umahi’s not alive to his duties

•Don’t allow yourself be used to destroy Igboland —Ohanaeze

•Hooded enforcers loot shops, wares in Enugu communities

•Police arrest suspected IPoB chief priest in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie, Ikechukwu Odu & Emmanuel Iheaka

The Peoples Democratic Party, Ebonyi State chapter, on Monday, condemned the killing of suspected travellers at Obiozara, in the Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state, by assailants believed to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, during the sit-at-home order.

The opposition party accused David Umahi of not being alive to his duties as governor.

PDP’s condemnation happened as the Deputy National Youth Leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Onwuasoanya Jones, has called on young Igbos not to be cowed into engaging in actions capable of destroying the achievements made so far in Igboland.

This is also as hooded men suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, were Monday seen molesting and looting shops across some communities in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State in the guise of enforcing sit-at-home order.

Meantime, Police in Imo State have arrested the suspected chief priest of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN), Ikechukwu Umaefulem.

Umahi’s not alive to his duties

A statement by the PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Silas Onu, chided Umahi for allegedly asking residents to ignore the sit-at-home order by IPOB when he knew he was not ready to provide adequate security for them.

The PDP said Umahi was not even in the state but was issuing order he was not on ground to ensure its enforcement.

The PDP, however, condemned the incident, and called on IPOB to realise that killing innocent citizens for whatever reason not a solution to the many challenges facing Nigeria.

The statement read in part: “Today, reports have it that three people have been shot dead by yet-to-be identified gunmen in the boundary between Ohaozara and Onicha LGA.

“These killings could have been avoided if the governor had not assured law-abiding citizens that adequate security will be provided to protect them as they disobey the sit-at-home order.

“It is irresponsible to assure people of safety and then not be present to ensure that safety.”

Don’t allow yourself be used to destroy Igboland —Ohanaeze

The Deputy National Youth Leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide made this call regarding the killings, burning of houses and buses recorded during the sit-at-home order declared in South East zone by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Monday.

He was of the view that many did not believe that the Igbos could progress rapidly the way they did after the Nigeria/Biafra civil war, breaking through in all human endeavours. He said that the enemies of the Igbo would be happier to encourage violence in the region in order to crumble the economic development of the region after decades.

The Ohanaeze Deputy Youth Leader, added that it would be unacceptable for anyone to be convinced to execute destructive agenda in his own father land.

He said: “Ndigbo are envied for the fact that they have withstood the political persecution meted on them since Nigeria’s Independence and have continued to prosper economically, educationally and in every other area of life.

“It is not interesting to the Islamic world that the Igbo is thriving against all odds and surviving every obstacle placed on their way to progress. So, it would be understandable if some mercenaries have been engaged to destabilize Ala Igbo and reverse or at least, arrest their further advancement in all areas of life.

“The true Igbo man will not allow a battle in his homestead. It is almost a cultural concept which an Igbo is trained with that you do everything to avoid any fight in your house.”

Hooded enforcers loot shops, wares in Enugu communities

The masked men ran riot at Ogrute, Aji, Imufu, Okpo in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State among other communities in the council area, besieging anyone in sight, while equally looting shops and wares in the process.

It was learnt that the masked men invaded Ogrute, the headquarters of the council area, smashing tables, looting shops and injuring the residents, especially, those who came out to sell their perishable goods.

At Nkwo Aji community, also in the council area, the masked men descended on traders who came earlier to display their wares, hitting everyone with weapons.

It was equally gathered that they descended on the palm wine tappers/sellers at their section of the market, smashing gallons of palmwine on the ground and beating up the sellers, with everyone running for safety.

At the old Nkwo market, they also attacked a patent medicine store, broke the sliding glass shielding the wares and scattered various drugs on the ground. A resident in the area popularly known as Momoh was also attacked as they damaged his motorcycle and moved at high speed towards Isiugwu community.

There were also reports of their continued attack on hapless residents and shop owners in Isiugwu, Okpo, Imufu and Onicha-Enugu communities in the area.

Police arrest suspected IPOB Chief Priest in Imo

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Michael Abattam in a statement, noted that Umaefulem is the Chief Priest and spiritual leader of Life Sabbath Synagogue, Amii, Akabo in Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state.

Abattam said a suspect arrested on August 4, 2021 at Okporo, Orlu Local Government Area of the state led the tactical team of the command to the synagogue where the suspect was arrested.

The police spokesperson stated that one pump action gun with five round of live cartridges, one Improvised Explosive Device, knockouts, gun power, Biafran flag and other spiritual items were recovered.

“Sequel to the ceaseless raids on the proscribed IPOB/ESN camps and the successful neutralisation and decimation of the group in the state, it is on record that, the remnants of IPOB /ESN terror group now patronise spiritual churches for fortifications. This was confirmed, on 4/8/2021, at about 1820 hours, while interrogating suspects arrested from Okporo, Orlu LGA of Imo State. One of the suspects revealed that they now patronise spiritual homes for attacking police stations and led the Imo Command’s teams to the home of one Ikechukeu Umaefulem, the Chief Priest and Spiritual leader of Life Sabbath Synagogue Amii, Akabo in Ikeduru LGA, Imo State, where he was arrested. When his spiritual home and premises was searched, the following items were recovered: One pump action gun with five rounds of live cartridges, one Improvised Explosives Device; knockouts, Gun Powder, Biafran Flag and other spiritual items.

“In like manner, it would be recalled that on 25/7/2021, at about 1920 hours, IPOB/ESN group killed their juju priest, one Paschal Okeke of Umudim Ukwu Orji Awomama in Oru East LGA of Imo State. They excised the head, burned the body and his house for the futile efficacy of the charms he had given the group over time and the colossal failure of the charms to protect them from Police bullets.

“Meanwhile, the arrested spiritualist is in custody, undergoing interrogation and is assisting the police with information that will lead to the discovery of the remnants of their camps and arrest of other members of the group in hiding.”, the statement read

Vanguard News Nigeria