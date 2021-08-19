By Godwin Oritse

THE Management of the Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, has concluded plans to commence review of international shipping document with a view to curbing excessive charges by shipping companies operating in Nigeria.

Speaking at the recently concluded Ministerial Retreat of the Federal Ministry of Transport held in Lagos, Executive Secretary of the Council, Hon. Emmanuel Jime, said the Council intends to conduct a general review of documents used by shipping lines in order to curb the excesses and arbitrariness of the service providers.

He explained that the Council was forced to embark on the review because it was inundated with complaints from consumers of shipping services.

He stated: “This initiative is necessitated by numerous complaints lodged with the Council by the consumers who present a picture of helplessness in their commercial relationship with the carriers who are, by the structure of the international trade and transportation contract, at a disadvantaged position vis-à-vis the carriers.

“The Council will embark on this task in collaboration with Nigerian Maritime Law Association (NMLA).”

Explaining further, Jime said part of its progranmme for the year 2020-2021, is ensure that the guidelines set up for Tariffs, Rates and Charges to regulate Service Providers are adhered to.

The Council boss also disclosed that it planned to establish additional Border Information Centers (BIC) in Mfun-Ekok, Cross River State, Nigeria-Cameroon border post; Banki-Kirawa, Nigeria-Chad Republic border post; and Shaki-Parakou, Nigeria-Benin Republic border post.