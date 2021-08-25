Dr. sheyi Mackson

A United Kingdom-based Management consultant Dr. sheyi Mackson Ejejigbe is set to launch his first book alongside a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) and an App that will be downloaded from google play store in Warri, Delta state.

Ejejigbe made this known yesterday in Warri while addressing a press conference in preparation for the event.

According to him “ the event with the theme ‘Humanitarian and Entrepreneurship Banquet 2021’ is aimed at creating a synergy between young entrepreneurs and indigenous NGOs.

“ It would foster collaboration and build a formidable ecosystem for young people, technocrats and NGO founders, managers and members of staff”.

Speaking about his book, Ejejigbe noted the book ‘ NGO mastery’ is a practical guide for running profitable, sustainable, and impactful Non-Governmental Organisation Seamlessly.

“The book will educate and build the capacity of indigenous NGOs founders, managers and staff to be effective.

While commenting on the Youngo App, he stated that the App is unique and specifically built for NGO, youths/young entrepreneurs to get timely information on international and local opportunities.

“The Youngo App will enable young people to see what their counterparts are doing globally and inspire them to be self-reliant.

“Youngo App will also assist young people to connect with technocrats home and abroad. It affords Young entrepreneurs to showcase their talents and advertise their products”.