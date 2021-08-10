Secondus, square peg in round hole — Owokoniran, South-West PDP scribe

Rahman Owokoniran (right) and Uche Secondus.

The General Secretary, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rahman Owokoniran, has said that the embattled National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, has turned out to be a square peg in a round hole.

Owokoniran said it was a puzzle how Secondus, “without any management or apprenticeship under any renowned political leader”, became the party’s chairman.

The PDP scribe said these in a statement on Tuesday, adding that Secondus should be “at best what you call somebody’s man Friday.

“Hustling for the National Chairmanship position of PDP is not enough. He has to prove that he is worthy of the office. However, this became a major challenge for an unprepared boss,” Owokoniran added.

Part of the crisis facing PDP was the call by some stakeholders for the Chairman, Secondus to resign.

Adding his voice to the issues in his statement on Tuesday, Owokoniran noted that at the onset of Secondus’ administration, he delegated the leadership role to the vice-chairmen of the zones.

He said: “Secondus had no dealings with the regions. Where there are problems in any state, the zone derives authority from the National Working Committee (NWC) to resolve all issues, hence the National Chairman was invisible to any structure outside of the NWC.”

Owokoniran said Secondus’ administration limited internal democracy to the governorship candidate’s ticket in 2019.

“All other tickets down the ballot, i.e that of the Senate, House of Representatives and state houses of assembly tickets were sold to the highest bidders. The amount involved can best be imagined.

“When two or three party members paid to collect their forms with amount not less than five or six digits and are disenfranchised by not being allowed to take part in the process as advertised in the party’s guidelines and no refund was paid, how was the party supposed to harness its strength to fight and win elections?

“Such were the havoc done to Lagos State under Secondus’ watch.

“Governor Wike was right when he tagged Secondus and his co-conspirators as tax collectors. Only that too many havoc had been wrecked before Wike noticed.

“Similar occurrences have happened in Ogun, Ekiti as well as Osun state with respect to his flagrant disobedience to the court rulings.

“This is not the character of a leader. Secondus is a square peg in a round hole,” Owokoniran asserted.

