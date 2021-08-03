Senator Bukola Saraki, Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Reconciliation Committee; Chief Anyim Pius Anyim, former Senate President, and Liyel Imoke, former Governor of Cross Rivers, among others, on Tuesday, stormed Ibadan, Oyo State, for a brief closed-door meeting with Governor Seyi Makinde.

The closed-door meeting, which was less than 30 minutes, was held at the courtesy room of the Governor’s office.

Speaking with newsmen immediately after the meeting, Makinde said that journalists would be briefed at the end of the elaborate meeting scheduled to hold at the Government House later in the day.

It was gathered from a reliable source that the committee was in Ibadan to meet factional leaders of the party on ways to resolve the lingering crisis rocking the party in the state.

Saraki is also the immediate past Senate President.

