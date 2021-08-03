By Davies Iheamnachor

Youths from Omoku Town in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, have warned Nigeria Agip Oil Company, NAOC, against the planned sack of no fewer than 165 of their youths in the company’s extraordinary surveillance scheme.



The youths under the aegis of Omoku Community Youth Leaders Forum, OCYLF, also warned NAOC against the move to scrap the ongoing surveillance scheme in the area, adding that the attempt may rupture the peace enjoyed in Omoku and its environs.



OCYLF in a statement in Port Harcourt, yesterday, co-signed by Ekeuku Pureheart, Coordinator-General and Chukwumela Emmanuel, Secretary-General, said: “We are not against Agip proposed new scheme of surveillance job title quick response team.

The quota/number of slots to be given to the communities of Omoku must correspond to the established template of the number of persons per kilometre of pipeline and one oil/gas well taken as one kilometre.



“There must be thorough and proper analysis of the mileage in a kilometre of each of the communities in Omoku, to properly determine the actual number of slots due to our people.

“As stated by NAOC, the slots for Omoku shall be released based on community by community in accordance with the mileage of kilometres and oil/gas well available in particular communities.



“We are against N40,000 payment as salary as there is no justification whatsoever for the N40,000 payment, realising that the current national minimum wage is N30,000.



“We reject in its entirety the proposed sack of the 160 persons that are currently serving in the NAOC extraordinary surveillance scheme.



“Since Nigerian Agip Oil Company in her wisdom has decided to end the extraordinary surveillance scheme, we are hereby demanding that the 165 personnel already in the books of Nigerian Agip Oil Company should be redeployed immediately to their original places of employment according to the 2014 agreement.



“We demand the immediate release of the remaining 205 chances to make up for the 370 slots coming from the five-five persons employment per subsidiary company in OB/OB gas plant as contained in the 2014 Omoku and Agip agreement.”



It called on the Minister of Petroleum, the Presidency, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, to urgently intervene to address the issues raised.

