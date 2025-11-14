Ijaw Group raises concern over alleged plan to sack 450 oil workers in Niger Delta

By Anayo Okoli

ENUGU — The Ijaw Diaspora Council (IDC) has expressed deep concern over an alleged plan by Oando Energy Resources to lay off more than 450 workers inherited from the former Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC).

According to the group, if confirmed, the move would violate the collective agreement reached during acquisition negotiations between Oando, Eni, and recognised staff unions, which reportedly guaranteed job continuity for all inherited employees.

In a statement issued by its Chairman, Prof. Mondy Gold, the IDC questioned the basis for the proposed job cuts, particularly the reliance on a 2025 half-year performance evaluation in which over 70 percent of the affected workers were reportedly rated below standard.

“Terminating personnel based on a half-year staff performance evaluation raises serious questions about fairness and transparency,” the statement said.

Prof. Gold noted that many of the workers have served an average of 15 years and played critical roles in sustaining operations during periods of severe insecurity in the Niger Delta. He added that during the COVID-19 pandemic, these same employees kept production stable and maintained vital community relations when many expatriates had withdrawn.

The group recalled that Oando’s Group Chief Executive, Mr. Wale Tinubu, had earlier reassured staff of job security at a company-wide town hall meeting, reiterating management’s commitment to retaining the inherited workforce.

IDC urged Oando Energy Resources to drop the plan and honour the terms of the acquisition agreement.

“If restructuring is deemed necessary, due process must be followed,” the group said, calling for transparent performance evaluations, good-faith negotiations with workers’ unions, and fair compensation where applicable.

It stressed that no employee should be retained or dismissed on the basis of state or regional origin.