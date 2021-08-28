Whey protein means post workout supplement for many fitness enthusiasts but there are more versatile ways to consume it.

You can enjoy it as breakfast, batter, dessert, and many other ways. Many people don’t know about these ways and some of them would be thinking what is the point of having it in these ways if they can take it as a smoothie.

Doing one thing on a daily basis is mundane and after sometime we leave it. To continue with it, we need to look for different ideas to keep it engaging.

It is also true with consuming whey protein. So, we need different recipes to make it interesting for the long run. Here are some recipes that can support your taste buds and motivate you to have it.

Recipes that Makes You love to consume Whey Protein

Here are some recipes that are not only tasty but also healthy and packed with minerals and vitamins.

Protein balls: It is hard to imagine protein in the form of balls. With this recipe you can enjoy protein in different forms. Ingredients, you need to make protein balls are: pitted dates (8 ) almond milk (2 tablespoons ) cocoa powder (¼ cup ) chia seeds (1 tablespoon) Cashews (1 cup) chocolate protein powder (2 servings ) pure peppermint extract (½ teaspoon)

Instructions:

Toss these ingredients into the food processor

Blend until it gets smooth.

Form it into balls.

Put mint over it and Enjoy.

Superfood protein bars: Taste, texture, and hear in a bar. You must try it once. Ingredients for the protein bars are:

Taste, texture, and hear in a bar. You must try it once. Ingredients for the protein bars are: Unflavored hemp protein powder (2 cups )

Ground flax meal (½ cup)

coconut oil, melted (½ cup )

cacao or cocoa powder (½ cup )

nut butter of choice (2 cups)

granulated monk fruit sweetener (like Norbu) (¼ cup )

pitted medjool dates (10 )

unsweetened shredded coconut for garnish (½ cup)

cacao nibs, (1 cup)

Instructions:

Combine protein powder, cocoa powder, and flax meal together for a couple times. Use a bowl of a food processor fitted with the S blade for it

Grease a rectangular pan lightly

Add the coconut oil, nut butter, and dates, and process. The batter comes together in a large mass. Make sure there are no clumps of dates left. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl.

Add the cacao nibs, and pulse 2-3 times.

Turn the dough into the prepared pan,

Press into a single and pack it in a tightly layer

Sprinkle cacao nibs as well as coconut on top for texture

Refrigerate for at least 1 hour then cut into bars.

Conclusion:

To get better results, you have to continue with what you have started. The same thing is true with consuming supplements. Usually, they are not tasty, if they are, they must be using some additives which are not good for you. To avoid the side effects of such additives, use the unflavoured supplement with different recipes. These above mentioned recipes are heart of taste, you will surely enjoy them.