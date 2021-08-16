By Precious Chukwudi

Following the withdrawal of Kayvee, one of the housemates of the Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, Season 6, from the reality show, some netizens have taken to social media to air their views on the recent development.

Recall that Kayvee, who is also a photographer, was one of the new housemates put on the show about a week ago.

Vanguard reports the 27-year-old photographer, who had recently come into the house alongside Michael, JMK, and Queen, left the show on Monday after rounds of erratic and strange behaviour.

For the first time in the history of the show, Kayvee becomes the first housemate to withdraw from the show due to medical conditions.

In a scroll, read by the current Head of House, Pere, noted Kayvee had to leave the show to take care of his health.

“As you may have noticed, Your fellow housemate has been unwell for a few hours now, during this period, he has consulted with a medical doctor and has been advised to withdraw from the show to take care of his health,” he said.

Based on this advice, Kayvee will no longer be part of the show for this season.

According to some reports, the Psychologist that attended to Kayvee said his mental issue started from the compulsory isolation that he did before entering for the show.

Kayvee will still be under the close monitoring of medical personnel before allowed to go home.

Social media’s reactions

Reacting, social media users expressed their views on the Kayvee’s sudden withdrawal from the house, describing as it as welcome development.

Some of the reactions gathered by Vanguard below:

In his reaction, @deejayneptune said: “God is your strength Kayvee…. his ways are not our ways so keep pushing and believe in yourself. Hopefully we meet someday, lots of 💙 from this side.”

Another fan of the show, @MaziOlisaemeka_C says: “That was the best decision Big Brother took. 90M is good but your mental health is more important. I’m wishing Kayvee all the best mehn. Leaving the Big Brother house early doesn’t define anyone’s future. I’ll be rooting for him.”

Another fan opined: “It’s really good that Kayvee’s mental health is being prioritised. I also hope that this creates more awareness of mental health and mental health issues. My thoughts are with him and I wish him the very best.”

“This Kayvee situation has taught me to always reach out to the quiet person in a group, who probably feels left out. That could just be the difference between a good and bad day for them. #BBNaija,” a social media user commented.

