By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has directed residents of low lying areas, especially those on the river banks, to relocate, in view of the heavy rainfall and attendant flash flooding prediction by Nigerian Meteorology Services, NIMET, in the state.

The state government, however, reassured residents that irrespective of the new rainfall advisory issued by NIMET on flash flooding, adequate measures have been put in place to contain any eventuality.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, said this on the preparedness for heavy rainfalls, which resume in September, and the release of water from the Oyan Dam.

Bello said: “A practical demonstration of our preparedness was the over 10 hours rainfall experienced in Lagos on July 19, which resulted in flooding that submerged some houses and vehicles, especially in Marina, but which had disappeared the next morning, which was some eight to 10 hours after.”

Bello explained that the same level of preparedness is what the state has in store for the advisory by the management of Ogun-Osun River Basin Authority on the release of water from the Oyan Dam in September.

He identified residents of areas especially those in the river banks like Agiliti, Ajegunle, Isheri North, Owode, Iwaya, Makoko, Badia, Ijora, Isaalu, Pota and Shibiri among others to be on the alert.

He said: “We are stepping up the dredging and cleaning of all our channels and would also use the opportunity to once again put the residents of low-lying areas to be at alert and be ready to move when the rain of unusual intensity falls.

“All residents of the listed areas must be at alert to relocate to higher grounds to save their lives and property when water is released by Oyan Dam authorities. For such people, they can always return to their abode when the water subsides.

“Let me give an assurance to all residents that the proactive stance of the Ministry has always been “Be ready always”. We have always treated the nine months of March to November as peak months of rainfall in our preparations. That is why we can never be caught napping.

“Such occurrences also cause backflows, resulting in flooding. But as soon as the Lagoon recedes, all the generated stormwater run-off will immediately discharge and our roads will be free of the flash flood.”

In his remarks, Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services, Mr. Lekan Shodeinde urged residents to support government effort through regular cleaning of the drains in front of their houses.

Vanguard News Nigeria