Fifteen sex workers, who encountered a life changing moment at the Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Warri have recounted horrible experiences they face as Billionaire Prophet, Jeremiah Fufeyin splashed N15m on humanity.

In a video shared on the internet and watched by this medium, the founder of the church, Fufeyin had during a church service asked people engaged in sex work (prostitution) to accept Jesus Christ and turn from their ways. About 15 ladies answered the ‘alter call’ and were led to Christ while being offered a Bible.

Fufeyin, who decried that young people are being pushed into prostitution due to the prevailing situation in the country, said apart from preaching the gospel, people needed source of living to stop engaging in shameful acts.

The prophet therefore offered the sex workers and a loyal church worker about N15 million urging them to start-up businesses and contribute meaningfully to the society and the nation’s economy. Honestly, this is so emulating, this is Christianity.

“It is not enough for us to lead them to Christ. Some of these people have no one to help them. Today, we are offering you this token through the Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Foundation to support your chosen small-scale business,” Fufeyin said.

Some of the sex workers, who expressed joy, saying their lives took positive turn around noted that while they have been tired of their situations, quitting has been impossible due to lack of livelihood.

One of the beneficiaries, who identified herself as Amarachi from Ebonyi State said she was not happy about being a sex worker, adding that, “some of us are doing it due to frustration because we do not have anyone to help us.”

According to her, the support has changed her life because of the dangers she usually encounters including fear of ritualists.

“We might be killed. Sometimes it is God that saves us. I am happy about what God has done today. If every man of God should put this into practice, Nigeria will never remain the same,” Amarachi said.

She disclosed that she would be starting up a restaurant while stressing that there was need to save sex workers from the streets.

Identifying herself as Favour, another beneficiary of the fund said she was tired of being a sex workers, disclosing that she had engaged in the act a night before the church service but was forced to church by her friend.

“I am ashamed of it. People are already pointing at me on the street over the job. I have been doing it for two years. I want to pledge with other pastors to help people. With this money I will go into make-up and hair business,” Favour said.