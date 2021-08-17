By Obas Esiedesa

Power generation in the country has improved further to 5,118.6 Mega Watts, data from the National System Operator has shown.

Having consistently hovered between 3,000MW and 4,800MW, power generation in the past seven days picked up, hitting over the 5,000MW mark on three different days.

Data showed that 5,054.9MW was recorded last week’s Monday with generation remaining at 5,070MW the next day.

Power generation for Wednesday however fell to 4,784.1MW while it rose slightly to 4,878.3MW on Thursday.

Data for Friday showed another increase with generation hitting 4,916.9MW. It rose again on Saturday to 5,118.6MW, in what turned out to be a good week for the sector.

Meanwhile, members of the ECOWAS Regional Electricity Regulatory Authority, ERERA, Consultative Committee have been called upon to help finalize draft Dispute Settlement Rules and Procedures for the regional electricity market.

The call was made by the Chairman of ERERA, Professor Honoré Bogler during the joint committees’ first virtual meeting since the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic.

Professor Bogler said the Dispute Settlement Rules and Procedures are an important device in the functioning of the ECOWAS electricity market, “the success of which depends on the quality and the consensual character of the rules that we would have adopted”.

When adopted by the ERERA Regulatory Council, the Rules and Procedures for the Settlement of Disputes – together with other draft documents including the Harmonization of Criteria for Grant of Licenses – will increase the number of legislative instruments preparatory to the second phase of the power market.

They will also help ensure an efficient operationalization of the regional power market.

