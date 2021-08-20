.

By Idowu Bankole

A former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has joined other eminent Nigerians attending the wedding ceremony of President Muhammadu Buhari’s son in Kano.

Fani-Kayode, Governor Zulum of Borno, Governor of Zamfara, Matawalle, the Minister of Communication and Digital economy, Isa Pantami among other eminent Nigerians flew into Kano state aboard one of the most expensive private jets in the world today, Vanguard’s investigation has revealed.

The ex-Aviation minister, FFK, on his social media platforms confirmed his arrival with these notable Nigerians.

He wrote, “Flew into Kano with my friends and brothers Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state, Governor Babagana Umar Zulum of Borno State, Senator Sani Ahmed Yarima, Senator Ali Ndume, Ambassador Bashir Yuguda, Hon. Minister Isa Pantami, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and others for the wedding ceremony of President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf Buhari, to HRH Nasiru Ado Bayero, the Emir of Bichi’s daughter, Zahra Ado Bayero.”

FFK however didn’t name the flight, but the investigation has revealed that it is a gulf private jet and it has been reported as the most expensive in the world at the moment.

He noted, “The flight was great and we thank God for journey mercies. Kano is a massive, pulsating city that is steeped in tradition and history.

“It is a pleasure and a joy to be here.” He wrote.

Meanwhile, reports have it that Kano Hisbah has warned that pictures of Buhari son’s wedding with the daughter of the Emir of Bichi, Zahra Ado Bayero must not be punished by any media, comments that have been greeted with wide criticisms from all parts of the country.

