President Muhammadu Buhari commenced the week under review on a joyful mood as he attended a luncheon organised for Yusuf and Zahra Buhari.

The event, which was held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, was the concluding part of the marriage ceremony between the son of the President, Yusuf, and his new wife, Zahra, which started on Aug. 20.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari, his wife, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, and the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, were among dignitaries at the luncheon.

Yusuf took Zahra, daughter of the Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero, as wife at a ceremony in Bichi, Kano State, on Friday.

The wedding Fatiha was conducted at the Emir’s Palace with the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, presiding, after payment of N500,000, as dowry.

However, Yusuf and wife played host to the President, the Vice President, governors, other politicians and business moguls from within and outside the country during the event.

NAN reports that pictorial reports from the colourful event indicated many dignitaries, including wives of foreign heads of state were in attendance.

On Aug. 23 President Buhari in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, congratulated Nigerian athletes on their outstanding achievements at the just concluded World Athletics U-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

The president commended the team and their handlers for “showcasing to the world that Nigeria is blessed with some of the best talents in the world of sport who by dint of hardwork and perseverance can dazzle anytime and anywhere.’’

NAN reports that the Nigerian U-20 team won four gold and three bronze medals to finish third on the final medals table.

Buhari also condoled with the Aguiyi-Ironsi family, government and people of Abia on passing of Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi.

Victoria was wife of the first military Head of State, Maj.-Gen. Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi.

The president affirmed that Victoria’s incredible strength and exceptional courage during one of the darkest moments in our nation’s history, pedestals her as a mother of the nation, God-fearing and a foremost woman of valour.

The Nigerian leader also joined other citizens in congratulating the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, on his 65th birthday, marked on Aug. 24, 202.

On Aug. 24, the president also hosted Senate President Ahmad Lawan at the Presidential Villa.

Lawan, who spoke to State House correspondents after the closed door meeting, described as false the 10 million dollars bribe allegedly offered to members of the two chambers of the National Assembly to pass three per cent host community development fund.

The president of the Senate frowned at the way and manner that some citizens had been spreading fake news and misinformation against the NASS and the government.

NAN reports that an online publication had reported that the leadership of NASS had been allegedly accused of taking bribe to pass the Petroleum Industry Bill.

According to the speculators, Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, were paid in dollars to ensure the passage of the PIB which was signed into law on Aug. 16 by President Buhari.

However, Lawan said: “People say anything or everything about the President, about the administration, about members of National Assembly, they call us names and this is part of the intangible dividends of democracy.’’

Also on Aug. 24, the president met behind closed door with Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno where he was updated with latest development on mass surrender of Boko Haram insurgents and members of their families.

Zulum told State House correspondents at the end of the meeting that 2,600 suspected Boko Haram insurgents who surrendered had been taken into custody by the security agencies in the state.

He revealed that over 100,000 people also lost their lives due to the deadly activities of the insurgents the 12-year old insurgency in the North-East.

According to the governor, the state government is yet to account for the whereabouts of 10 per cent of its population following the 12-year old insurgency in the North-East.

NAN reports that available statistics indicated that Borno State had a population of 5.6 million people as at 2016.

The president also met with Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau on Aug. 25, over the ethno-religious crisis in Jos and its environs.

Speaking to State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, the governor said he updated the president on the security developments in Plateau.

Lalong said President Buhari pledged that support would be given to victims of the violent clashes in the state.

Before meeting the governor, Buhari had earlier condemned the attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) by bandits, assuring that the attack will never dampen the morale of the security agencies in ending banditry and criminality in the country.

He noted that the attack, which led to loss of lives, came at a time that the military had put insurgents, bandits, kidnappers and other types of criminals on the retreat.

The president said “the heinous action would accelerate the total uprooting of evil in the polity, which members of the Armed Forces are solidly resolved to accomplish in the shortest possible time’’.

Buhari commiserated with the families who lost their loved ones, praying God to comfort them.

The president vowed that the deceased would not die in vain, as the degenerate act would have consequences that would eventually clean the country of vermin, and emancipate the polity from deliberate, targeted and contrived atrocious acts.

The Presidency again condemned the promotion of ethno-religious politics and divisive utterances by Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, made the condemnation in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo was also in the Presidential Villa during the week under review.

The governor briefed Buhari on security and socio-economic developments in his state.

Uzodinma called on Nigerians, particularly those in leadership positions, to protect the sanctity of the nation by upholding the Rule of Law.

According to him, all citizens must condemn criminal activities whenever they occur and justice must be served on whoever is found wanting.

Speaking on the backdrop of Tuesday’s attack on the NDA Kaduna, Uzodinma said people must not take the laws into their hands no matter their grievance.

“The business of government is the protection of lives and property and we must act as a government and live up to the responsibilities of government.

“So, we try to maintain law and order and condemn illegal and criminal activities as well as make those who are apprehended to face the law.

“So many people are taking laws into their hands and some aggrieved people have resorted to self-help. Illegality upon illegality is still illegality.’’

On Aug. 26, the Nigerian leader, who doubles as Minister of Petroleum Resources, announced a Profit after Tax of N287 billion by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in 2020.

Buhari stated that the declaration was in fulfillment of an earlier pledge by the Federal Government to publicly announce the financial position of the NNPC.

He noted that the net profit was the first in the 44-year history of the establishment.

Also Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, on Aug. 26, presided over the virtual meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) at the State House, Abuja.

“All 28 States that established Judicial Panels following the EndSARS protests last year have now completed the assignment, except Lagos State’s panel which will conclude later this year in October.’’

Osinbajo disclosed that eight States had so far turned in their reports on the EndSARS protest, saying the Council looked forward to discussing them in full at its next meeting as more States were expected to make their submissions as well.

READ ALSO: NDA of Irabor and Yusuf

Speaking on the consideration of the panel reports, Osinbajo said already Abia, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Kwara, Nasarawa, Ondo and Rivers States had submitted reports of their respective panels, while Lagos state submitted an interim report.

The Presidency also inaugurated anti-corruption unit, warning that it will not hesitate to make an example of anyone who betrays the trust and confidence reposed in him in the course of his/her assignment.

Permanent Secretary, State House, Mr Tijjani Umar, gave the warning at the inauguration of the State House Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit on Aug. 27, in Abuja.

The unit was inaugurated by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Also on Aug. 27, Buhari welcomed Thursday’s Q2 2021 report by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS), showing a third consecutive quarter of positive growth in Nigeria’s economy.

In a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, the president noted that the report also showed the highest quarterly growth in GDP since 2014.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 5.01 per cent in Q2, 2021, following 0.51 per cent growth in Q1 2021.

This growth, which continues the progress of the preceding two quarters, is a continuing trend reflecting Nigeria’s economic rebound, following the COVID-19-induced contractions seen in Q1 and Q2 of 2020.

The non-oil sector is a significant contributor to the economic performance in Q2, 2021, with growth of 6.74 per cent in real terms, the fastest growth in the sector since the third quarter of 2014.

The contribution of the non-oil sector to GDP increased from 91.07 per cent in Q2, 2020, to 92.58 per cent in Q2, 2021, according to the NBS.

The president commended managers of the economy for hard work and commitment, urging them to maintain the tempo till the positive development “touches the lives and pockets of the average Nigerian”.

The main drivers of the Q2, 2021, economic growth included Trade, Information and Communication (mainly Telecommunications), Transportation, Electricity, Crop Production and Manufacturing, even though the service sector, specifically also recorded its strongest performance in more than a decade, growing at 9.27 per cent.

These main growth drivers of this second quarter performance are reflective of the gains from easing restrictions of movement locally and internationally and the improvement in the business and economic environment compared to the same period in 2020.

Buhari, on Aug. 27, received a border security briefing from the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammed Babandede.

Babandede later told State House correspondents that the agency had acquired sophisticated equipment and gadgets to help in exposing persons illegally staying in the country after the expiration of their visa.

Babandede said new measures had been put in place by NIS to check illegal movement of foreigners into the country.

Vice-President Osinbajo was also in Ogun where he paid a condolence visit to Gov. Dapo Abiodun and the family over the transition of their 89-year-old father, Pa Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun.

According to Osinbajo, Pa Abiodun lived a fulfilled life and this is why his memory is cause for celebration.

The vice-president was accompanied to the family house by both the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and former Ogun State governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba, among other top government officials.

Buhari however ended the week on a sad note as he condoled with family, friends and associates of legendary musician and multi-talented artiste, Sir Victor Uwaifo, who passed on Saturday.

He joined the Nigerian music industry and performing artistes, home and abroad, in mourning the former first Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism (Edo), who was also the first musician and instrumentalist to be given National Honours Merit, Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) in 1983.

The president believed the renowned musician, with global appeal and recognitions lived for many firsts, which include invitation to the State House by four presidents and Heads of State, and winner of a gold disc in Africa for his song “Joromi’’, released in 1965 at the age of 24.

Buhari also extended heartfelt condolences to the Grillo family, friends, associates and art lovers on the passing of Prof. Yusuf Cameron Grillo, the pioneer Head of the Department of Art and Printing, Yaba College of Technology, Lagos. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria