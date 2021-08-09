

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party Caucus of the House of Representatives, has called on its National Chairman, Uche Secondus, to resign from office, to pave way for the resolution of the crisis rocking the party.

The Chairman of the caucus, Rep. Kingsley Chinda(PDP-Rivers) and Rep. Chukwuka Onyeama, made the call Tuesday in Abuja on behalf of the group.

He urged “the current National Chairman Prince Uche Secondus) to consider making the necessary personal sacrifice worthy of a leader in the party’s current and future interest with a firm assurance of honourable regard and appreciation by the party leadership now and in years to come, by honourably resigning his position as party chairman immediately, to allow the party an early start”.

The caucus made the call as one of the resolutions reached an online meeting of the PDP Caucus of the House.

According to Caucus, “Members of the PDP House of Reps caucus met and deliberated extensively on various aspects of concern being expressed by members of the party across the federation. Specifically, on the current charge of inept leadership against our national Chairman (Prince Uche Secondus) and Honourable members note as follows:

“WHEREAS members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and millions of Nigerians nationwide anticipate vigorous and well coordinated issue based national opposition; preparations towards a national convention as well as the 2023 general elections, much confusion, finger-pointing and needless noise around the party’s national headquarters have obfuscated the noble objectives and lofty ideals of the PDP and democratic opposition politics in Nigeria.

“NOTES that to many, the National Chairman seems much more contented with occupying the office and therefore preoccupied with holding onto his position rather than preparing for next elections; this explains for his inexplicably missing endless opportunities that ought to have been utilized for consolidating a viable opposition; skewing party congresses to favour personal future ambition and frustrating genuine party members across states which has resulted in mass exit of party members at the National Assembly”.

He said the meeting noted that “there is no clear road map, blue print or policy programme for the PDP by the Chairman, thus the party is allowed to flow with the tide, only showing up with weak press releases once in a while without commensurate sustainable action.

“NOTES TOO that the lax and bedroom managerial attitude of the Chairman who runs the party from his home and only surfaces in the party office for meetings, coupled with several promises without commensurate action has led to inept management of complaints, despondency amongst members and consequently an exodus of members of the party at all levels, including a member of the Board of Trustee of the party.

“ALSO NOTE that whilst these misfortunes befell the party and concerned party members are busy trying to stem the tide, the party Chairman has carried on as if all is well and does not appear to see the caldron awaiting the party if it continues on that trajectory.

“EXPRESS concern that while the PDP National Chairman, Chief Uche Secondus contributed notably to the party in the past, cogent accusations currently being levelled against his leadership far transcend personal issues as there is an established consistent and persistent pattern of inadequate consultations, even with members of the PDP House Caucus, thereby giving rise to hitherto unspoken feelings of intra-party alienation in several quarters including in his NWC. Such has manifested into, or encouraged or fueled the exit of many prominent and highly-experienced party members with many more at the brink of leaving, if nothing is done fast.



FURTHER concerned that a further three months under the ruler-ship of the Chairman will do grave injustice to the party and put us in a precarious situation as every hour should matter now.

The caucus, also resolved to “Formally asks the BOT and the Governors Forum of the PDP to ensure immediate and firm resolution of current challenges so as to enable a re-engineering, re-focusing process that would restore party members and millions of other Nigerians’ hope and confidence in the PDP as an alternative to the current dysfunctional, irresponsive and rudderless government of APC with its attendant suffering, miseries, political deceit, economic woes, insecurity and all-round disappointment foisted on on millions of Nigerian families across the federation”

Vanguard News Nigeria