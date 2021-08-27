Representative of Peace Mass Transit presenting gifts and cash to Mr. & Mrs. Ifeanyi

By Nnamdi Ojiego

It was a joyous moment for the staff and passengers of a foremost land transport company in Nigeria, Peace Mass Transit, PMT, when one of the passengers, gave birth to a baby boy at the company’s office in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The mother, a 39 -year-old housewife, Nkeiruka Ifeanyi, and her husband, could not contain their joy, most especially, as her doctor in Owerri had told her that delivery could only be safe through a Caesarian session.

Moreso, the couple have been believing God for the gift of a male child after giving birth to six girls. Both Nkeiru and her husband hail from the rural town of Eha-Amufu in Enugu State, but reside in an Owerri suburb. In their ancestral community, like in most African societies, every couple desired male children and would give anything to have at least one.

The arrival of each of those girl children, instead of leading the couple to despair, strengthened their faith in God that the ‘next’ would be a boy. That elusive ‘next’ was the seventh child, and was delivered by non medics, inside the Owerri depot of PMT.

The lucky couple never doubted God’s ability to resolve all seemingly tough, even hopeless situations, in their life. No doubts, the successful out-of-clinic delivery is a testament of what God has done and is still doing in their family.

Speaking when she played host to the management of PMT, elated Mrs Ifeanyi narrated how it all happened.

“On that fateful day, I got to the park and bought my ticket as usual; boarded actually but began to feel the ‘signs’ as we were about to depart. I tried to be strong and told other concerned passengers that I could manage but older, more experienced women among them helped me down.

“PMT ground staff provided us some privacy and in no time, the baby arrived. And, low and behold, it was a baby boy, the elusive boy we have been waiting for. What can I say other than praise God who acquitted me in such critical moment and such a special occasion and at a Special venue. We have named our son ‘Peace’; Peace Ifeanyi, is his name.

“I am so happy to have had this baby by normal delivery. Doctors had warned me that my baby could only be delivered by Caesarian session. I had had six normal, non complicated deliveries and had strong faith in my God that this one was also going to be as smooth as the previous ones.

“I made the decision to travel to Enugu to seek alternative advice, and naturally for me, my preferred transport was Peace Mass. For me, it has always been Peace Mass or no other and if I missed Peace, I would go back home and wait till the following day. My joy knows no bounds. My loyalty to Peace Mass Transit has been rewarded with an uncommon favour, my ever lasting heart’s desire”, she exclaimed.