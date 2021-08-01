Environment Minister, Dr Mohammad Abubakar

The Federal Government says it has submitted its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) 2021 final report to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

A statement on Saturday by Mr Saghir el Mohammed, Director Press, Ministry of Environment, said that the Environment Minister, Dr Mohammad Abubakar submitted the report on July 30, to the UNFCCC.

Abubakar said that the updated report, which was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, replaced the interim NDC report that was submitted in May 2021.

He emphasised the country’s unwavering commitment to the Paris agreement on climate change, as it had now raised its targets in the new report.

ALSO READ: EFCC: I was not arrested, went on my own volition – Saraki

“This submitted updated NDC communicated that Nigeria has raised her ambitions by including emission reduction from the waste sector as a new sector in the NDC.

“Nigeria’s has increased its conditional contribution from 45 per cent to 47 per cent, while retaining the unconditional target of 20 per cent.

“Hence, the updated NDC has an unconditional target of 20 per cent below business as usual by 2030 and 47 percent conditional contribution on international support.

“July 30th, was an important day for Nigeria as the timely submission of the updated report will ensure its inclusion in a synthesis report,” he said.

The minister said that the report would be issued later this year, ahead of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) slated to hold in November, in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria