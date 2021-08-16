A map of Nigeria

By Tunde Oso

In the face of worsening graduate unemployment in the country Palatable Homes and Designs has set up plans to make Nigerians self employed.

Speaking on this vision the Chief Executive, Mr. Philips Nkemdilim Onyemah, stated: “Palatable Homes and Designs not only fulfilled a silent desire but equally answered the need to make people employers of labour.”

Palatable Homes are makers of luxury decorative products such as window blinds installation, 3D Epoxy graphic luxury floor, 3D wall paper and sales management. Its services are for homes and offices which involve both interior and exterior works.

In accomplishing this, they have travelled outside the country to cater for their clients such as South Africa.’’

Palatable Homes and Designs, which came into inception in 2018 has done numerous trainings in Nigeria such as Lagos, Warri, Delta State, Ibadan, Oyo State, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Akwa Ibom, Ghana and Cameroun. One of its major services is the concept of Epoxy.

Telling the story of how the organisation came into being, Onyemah added, “Having graduated from the school with a B.Sc in Accounting and Finance, I could not cope with the stress of numerous application letters sent for employment, l then decided to empower myself. l enrolled and learnt how to customize clothes with the name Hype clothes. While working with an Indian Company, l understudied the concept of interior designs to develop his dream. This idea led to the concept of Palatable Homes and Designs which is broader to meet the needs of all strata of the society.”

With a mission and vision to recruit and train entrepreneurs for nation building, development and sustainability while creating a new platform to tackle unemployment in the country, the organization has a penchant for integrity, professionalism, creativity and innovation.