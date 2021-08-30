Owokoniran commiserates with Rasheed Williams' family

Rahman Owokoniran

The General Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South-West zone, Rahman Owokoniran, has commiserated with the family and friends of Chief Rasheed Williams, the Ajiroba of Lagos State, who died today, aged 85 years.

Owokoniran told journalists that Chief Williams was a model in dedication, professionalism and team work disposition.

According to Owokoniran, “Williams was an authority in the insurance sector, Chairman and Managing Director, Lambert Willis and Associates, and Lombard lnsurance Company Limited, respectively.

“He brought dedication and professionalism to everything he did.

“His death is not just a loss to the family alone, but to the party and everyone that crossed his part.

“PDP, especially the South-West zone, needed his experience and presence at this point in our evolution.

“May God grant him rest and give his family the strength to carry on with his legacy,” Owokoniran prayed.

The lying in state of the remains of Williams, who was also the Chairman of Pharmac Ltd., was at Blessings Hall, Eko Club, followed immediately by increment at Vaults and Gardens, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Late Williams, who was a former State Chairman of PDP between 2006 and 2007, was the First President of Eko Club, Chairman, Board of Trustees, and Chairman Guardian Council of Eko Club.

Vanguard News Nigeria