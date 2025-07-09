Owokoniran Joins ADC, signalling a new era in Lagos politics

By Efe Onodjae

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has formally embraced Hon. Rahman Owokoniran, the leader of the Lagos PDP coalition, during a significant event held at the ADC office in Ikeja, Lagos. He was joined by several notable members of the PDP who have also switched to the ADC coalition, including Chief Onita Coker, Hon. Kayode Jacobs, Dr. Tai Oyekan, Hon. Steven Olanrewaju, Hon. Hakeem Kolawole Olanrewaju, Prince Segu Adeyeye, among others.

Owokoniran’s shift from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ADC generates substantial conversation within Nigeria’s political climate. The ceremony saw the presence of distinguished individuals, including Mabel Oboh, the former National Publicity Secretary of the PDP and ADC’s governorship candidate for Edo 2020.

This transition offers a crucial opportunity for the ADC, as it could entice other dissatisfied PDP members to contemplate joining the new coalition. George Ashiru, the ADC Lagos chairman, along with the members of the State Working Committee (SWC), robustly supported Owokoniran’s move, emphasising that his significant experience and skills will greatly increase the party’s impact in Lagos State.

In his acceptance address, Owokoniran conveyed his appreciation to the ADC leadership and members for their warm reception. He reiterated his dedication to working with the party to cultivate a more robust and prosperous Nigeria, underscoring his objectives of advancing the party’s values and goals.

Owokoniran’s association with the ADC signifies a promising progression for the party, as his political history is anticipated to fortify its influence in the area. The backing from Owokoniran and the PDP members joining him is perceived as a vital step towards enhancing the ADC’s standing in Lagos State. His leadership is expected to be crucial in shaping the party’s future messaging and narrative strategy.

Hon. Rahman Owokoniran is an experienced politician with a varied administrative background. He is a former representative in the Lagos State House of Assembly and has previously held the role of a commissioner under Bola Tinubu’s administration, where he earned acclaim for his significant contributions. Owokoniran has also been the PDP South West Secretary and has been instrumental in the party’s growth in the region.

The inclusion of Owokoniran in the ADC is projected to substantially affect the party’s trajectory. Given his extensive experience, he is ideally positioned to effectively communicate the party’s vision and enhance its engagement with voters. As the ADC seeks to expand its reach and influence in Lagos State, Owokoniran’s leadership will be central in directing the party’s strategic messaging and overarching goals.

Owokoniran’s decisive step to join the ADC represents a significant milestone for the party’s coalition. His comprehensive background and leadership skills are regarded as essential assets that will likely assist in establishing a more robust presence for the ADC coalition in Lagos State.