Dozens of Ondo State students in tertiary institutions across Nigeria have been prevented from abandoning their education pursuit by a philanthropist, Dr. Abiola Oshodi, after handing over bursary awards to them.

Some of the students, atleast 83 of them, received the bursary awards from Oshodi to offset their tuition fees that was suddenly increased by their institution management which was said to have affected the students plans.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, the National President of Owo Local Government Area Students’ Union (OLGASU), Omotayo Ajibola, disclosed that most of the beneficiaries were on the brink of pulling out of their programmes in the various institution due to inability to pay their tuitions.

Ajibola, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, described the bursary ward disbursed to the beneficiaries by the Canadian-based Oshodi as apt and timely

According to him, before the disbursement, some students were barred from sitting for their first semester examinations because they had not paid their tuitions.

But Ajibola revealed that immediately the bursary was released to them by the Canada-based philanthropist, they travelled straight to their schools to pay their fees and sit for the rest of the courses.

The students commended Oshodi for paying bursary to hundreds of Owo Students in various tertiary institutions across the country, saying his gesture has helped restore the students dreams.

In the appreciation letter, the student leader commended Dr. Oshodi for making good his promise, saying he had rekindled the hope of students who were already looking helpless as a result of hardship faced in paying tuition fees in their various institutions.

Besides, he stated that the bursary was not only coming to serve a purpose of providing succour and relief to parents, but also as a motivating factor to the student body at large.

The National President of OLGASU appealed to philanthropists in Owo local Government to collaborate with one another in improving the education standard in the kingdom by emulating the good gesture of Dr. Oshodi.

He said: “The Bursary payment is coming at a point when it is gradually becoming Impossible for students to proceed with their desired dreams for a better future through education as a result of the Inflated tuitions across higher institutions within and outside Ondo State.”

Dr. Oshodi had rolled out free bursary forms for students from Owo Local Government and after thorough screening of the applicants, 83 students were selected for the bursary award.

The philanthropist has been engaging in different human capital development for the underprivileged through his Foundation from which several women, widows, youths and physically-challenged persons had benefited from.