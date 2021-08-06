OMAA boss seeks support for gas-powered vehicles

OMAA gas powered bus

*It saves cost by 60%

By Theodore Opara

WORRIED by the rising level of air pollution in the country, the chief executive officer of OMAA Motors, Chinedu Oguegbu, has called on Nigerians to embrace natural gas-powered vehicles.

Oguegbu made the call at Nigeria Auto Journalists Association’s, NAJA, annual training and capacity building workshop in Lagos during his technical presentation of opportunities arising from the use of natural gas vehicles.

The theme of this year’s event was “Migration to Electric Vehicles and Gas-powered Vehicles; Opportunities and Challenges for Nigeria”.

The training was supported by stakeholders in the auto industries and the National Automotive Design and Development Council, NADDC.

Other sponsors of the workshop were Toyota Nigeria Limited, Weststar Associates Limited, franchisees of the Mercedes brand, Jet Systems Limited, assemblers of Jet brands of electric vehicles for passenger and commercial uses and Autochek Africa, online automotive marketing and financing option providers.

The rest included Stallion Motors, CFAO Motors, Coscharis Motors, OMAA, Kojo Motors, franchise owners of Yutong electric buses and the Federal Roads Safety Commission, FRSC.

As one of the training facilitators, Oguegbu said that the increasing importance of natural gas in the world which is expected to form 26 per cent of the energy mix by 2040 cannot be under-estimated.

He said: “Government policies and technological advancements have led to focus on increasing the output of electric vehicles (EVs) and natural gas vehicles (NGVs).

“Transportation currently accounts for 15 per cent of carbon emissions and vehicles represent a major part of this figure.

“With Nigeria committing to the Paris Agreement to reduce the rate of climate change globally, there is an increased push by the government to promote more environmentally friendly vehicles: EVs, NGVs and Hydrogen.

“Advantages of using natural gas include up to 60 percent savings in the cost of fuel relative to other options like diesel and petrol, and up to 90 percent reduction in knocks and carbon emission for a healthier, cleaner and more environmentally friendly fuel alternative.

“Another opportunity lies in the development of export businesses with other African markets, thanks to the implementation of AfCFTA.”

Oguegbu who described OMAA as one of the pioneers in the field of local assembly of gas-powered vehicles, said that mass education of the public as well as consistent government policy were also required to promote investments in natural gas vehicle assembly and production in Nigeria.

From its facility in Igbo Ukwu, Anambra State, OMAA provides sustainable energy and mobility solutions to address today’s environmental challenges, while empowering people to create rugged solutions that are relevant to their local economy.

The company launched the first local assembled, dual-fuel, natural gas-powered commercial buses in Nigeria earlier this year.

Vanguard News Nigeria