By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigeria’s Divine Oduduru will not compete in the final of the men’s 200 metre event in Tokyo after finishing third in his Semi-final heat 1.

Oduduru finished in a time of 20.16 behind 17 years old American Erriyon Knighton who finished 1st in 20.02 and Jamaican Rasheed Dwyer 20.13 who finished second.

Results from other heats put to rest Oduduru’s hope of going through with best finishing time.

ALSO READ:

Oduduru led up until the last 60 metres but gave the race up looking fagged out.

The 2019 African Games silver medalist finished in second position during the first round to qualify for the semis.

He was disqualified the during 100 metres event in his heat for a false start.

The 200m final will take place on August 4th.

See list of 200m finalist below…

Vanguard News Nigeria