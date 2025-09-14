World Champs: Ajayi races into men’s 100m final to end 18 years absence

(From L) Nigeria’s Kayinsola Ajayi, South Africa’s Akani Simbine and US’ athlete Noah Lyles cross the finish line as they compete in the men’s 100m semi-final during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 14, 2025. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)

By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigeria’s Kanyinsola Ajayi has qualified for the men’s 100 metres final event of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

Ajayi ran a time of 9.93s to finish second behind World and Olympic Champion Noah Lyles on Sunday, in a line-up that also included South Africa’s Akani Simbine and former Olympic Champion, Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs.

Nigeria’s Kayinsola Ajayi (L) and US sprinter Noah Lyles react after competing in the men’s 100m semi-final during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 14, 2025. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP)

Aside qualifying for the final, Ajayi ended Nigeria’s wait for a presence in the climax of the blue riband event, 18 years (2007) after Olusoji Fasuba’s feature where he finished fourth in 10.07s.

Israel Okon, Nigeria’s second representative in the semi-final, finished 7th in Heat 3 in a time of 10.14s.

Ajayi will run from Lane 3 in the final.

See full line-up of the final billed for Sunday below…