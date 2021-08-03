Omo-Agege

Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, as he turned 58 on Tuesday.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor said that Omo-Agege, who represents Delta Central Senatorial District, remained an amiable and illustrious son of Delta in whom citizens were delighted about for his political accomplishments.

READ ALSO:Buhari approves Reps’ Bill seeking to establish Orthopedic Hospital in Jos

According to him, Omo-Agege has had an outstanding performance in the Senate as one of the Senators with the most number of Bills in the 9th Assembly.

The governor commended the lawmaker for contributing in the reducing unemployment rate in the Delta through his direct engagement and provision of employment opportunities citizens of the state.

He remarked that the lawmaker was no doubt a goal-getter and gentleman, and wished him more fruitful years of contributing to nation-building.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate my brother and friend, the Deputy President of the Senate, an illustrious son of Delta and a leader of note, Distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, on the occasion of his 58th birth anniversary.

“Your Excellency, you have made invaluable contributions to nation-building, especially with your no fewer than 20 Bills in the 9th Senate.

“You have also demonstrated a strong commitment to the welfare of our citizens with the number of persons you have used your good office to touch their lives in many ways, including appointments and employments.

“On this special day of your 58th birth anniversary, it is my prayer that God will grant you many more years in good health to continue to render greater service to God and humanity,” Okowa stated.