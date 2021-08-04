Delta Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa (right), and former Governor, Chief James Ibori during the burial ceremony of Pa Arthur Okowa, father of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at Owa-Alero in Ika North East LGA. Tuesday

Delta State Governor Dr .Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated former Governor of the State, Chief James Ibori, as he clocks 63.

Okowa’s message of felicitation with the former governor was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba.

He described Ibori as a great and inspirational leader, who had so far left indelible footprints in his service to the state and humanity.

Okowa lauded his former boss whom he served as a two-time commissioner, for laying the foundation on which successive administrations in the state built upon.

According to him, Chief Ibori is our great and indefatigable leader and pathfinder, who built bridges of unity across the various ethnic groups in the state.

“His contributions to the growth and development of Delta are unquantifiable as many of his legacy projects still dot the nooks and crannies of the state.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate our dear leader, patriot and statesman, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, on the occasion of his 63rd birth anniversary.

“As the father of modern Delta, I must commend your visionary and inclusive leadership that you exhibited throughout your eight years as governor, laying the foundation of the desired modern Delta laced with building bridges of unity among the diverse ethnic groups in the state.

“It is my prayer that your best years are yet to come even as God Almighty grants you long life, good health and wisdom to keep serving God and humanity.” the governor stated.

