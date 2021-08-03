…as Ghannywood diva, Jackie Appiah becomes Stanel FastChow Ambassador

By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, weekend, hailed Stanel Group over massive investments in the State while commissioning a Stanel brand, ‘FASTCHOW’ Chinese restaurant at the popular Stanel World in Awka, the state capital.

Obiano who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Ukem Okeke, said Anambra remains very proud of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of the Stanel Group, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu, for putting Anambra on world map.

He said: “He (Uzochukwu) was always bringing the world to Anambra State. Every year he seemed to add to what already existed in the luxury facility in Awka.

“He is putting Anambra on World map. No doubt about that. He has been a gap filler, bringing world class brands to the State and we are happy for that and pray that he continues to do more not just only in Awka but to also expand to every part of the State.”

Meanwhile, a Ghannywood diva and multi-award winning Ghanian Actress, Jackie Appiah, emerges as Stanel FastChow Ambassador.

Appiah who was elated with the brand said she is privileged to identify with the brand and amazed with what she saw on ground.

“I must say that I am privileged, humbled and amazed with what I am seeing here. It is a big establishment from the supermarket to the filling station to the lounge to the mart to the laundry and to all other places within the facility.

“When I came here I was so proud. I pray that this kind of investment come to Ghana also. The food is delicious and I wish I could carry handful of it to Ghana. I am grateful to be part of this brand.”

Other dignitaries in attendance were the Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Friday Ossai Osanebi; governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Anambra State, Valantine Chineto Ozigbo, and running mate of governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Prof. Lilian Orogbu, among others who spoke separately on the delicious tastes of the Fast Chow food, while popular DJ Neptune also perfumed at the event.